Cisco, Melifonwu NFL Draft Positional Rankings

Two former Syracuse players that have entered the NFL Draft have a very realistic chance of being selected very early. The NFL Draft Bible released its top five players at each position, and both Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu made their respective lists.

Andre Cisco was named as the top safety in the 2021 NFL Draft class. He edged out TCU's Trevon Moehrig, Missouri's Tyree Gillespie, Florida State's Hamsah Nasirildeen and Georgia's Richard LeCounte.

At cornerback, the NFL Draft Bible has Ifeatu Melifonwu as the fourth best cornerback prospect. The top corner is Alabama's Patrick Surtain, followed by South Carolina's Jaycee Horn and Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley. Melifonwu comes next, and the top five is rounded out by Washington's Elijah Molden.

If the actual draft plays out like those rankings, or even similar to those rankings, it means both Cisco and Melifonwu will not be on the board for long. Both will have a legitimate shot at going in the first round, and should be gone by the end of the second.

Melifonwu has only helped his stock with his performance during the practice sessions at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He was named a standout during day one and day three by the NFL Draft Bible.

You can read a more in depth NFL Draft profile on both Melifonwu and Cisco in the links below.

ANDRE CISCO NFL DRAFT PROFILE

IFEATU MELIFONWU NFL DRAFT PROFILE

In his most recent NFL Mock Draft, Ric Serritella of the NFL Draft Bible has Cisco going 17th overall to Washington and Melifonwu going early in the second round (39th overall) to the Carolina Panthers.