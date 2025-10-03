Former Syracuse football standout and Super Bowl winner Arthur Jones has died at 39
It has been a tough week for the Syracuse University athletics community, with the passing of all-time basketball great Lawrence Moten on Tuesday at age 53, and confirmation Friday afternoon from the Baltimore Ravens of the death of former player Arthur Jones.
The Rochester native who grew up in Endicott in the Southern Tier, played for Greg Robinson and Doug Marrone at SU, then seven seasons in the NFL with three teams - winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens (2010-13), then the Colts (2014-16), and finished in Washington (2017).
A two star recruit turned into an NFL Draft selection
Arthur W. Jones III arrived at Syracuse as a Top-15 state prospect coming out of Union-Endicott High School. It was in the midst of one of the most down eras in program history under Robinson, and his talent was impressive and just waiting to be unleased.
In his redshirt freshman season he was one of 40 players to participate in every game, highlighted by five solo tackles and fumble recovery at South Florida.
By his second season he was a second-team All-Big East selection, a year later first-team, and repeated again in his final year of eligibility in 2009, when he also appeared as an honorable mention All-American, despite missing the final three games of the season due to injury.
Overall at Syracuse, his 38.5 career tackles for loss is the most in school history for an interior defensive lineman, and is third overall. He played with his brother Chandler at the 'Cuse during the 2009 season. In the 2010 NFL Draft, Arthur Jones was selected by the Ravens in the 5th round.
A Super Bowl winning NFL career
One of two Syracuse players selected in the 2010 draft (WR Mike Williams taken in the 4th round by Tampa Bay), Arthur Jones went to the Ravens as the 157th player announced, and learned on the job. He played in only two games as a rookie without recording any statistics.
In 2011 he played in 14 of 18 games with one start, and in the 2012 season in Super Bowl XLVII, Arthur Jones had a fumble recovery and key sack of San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick just before the lights went out in the Superdome delaying the game in the third quarter, as the Ravens prevailed 34-31 to earn a Super Bowl ring.
Ironically, Chandler Jones won his own Super Bowl ring two years later as a member of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLLX.