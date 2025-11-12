A former Syracuse linebacker is distinguishing himself again in 2025
The NFL has officially passed the halfway mark of the regular season, so now is a perfect time to check-in on former Syracuse players and their respective campaigns.
On Tuesday, we took a look at SU's offensive players. Today, we turn to the defense.
Garrett Williams CB-Arizona Cardinals
Starting off our check-in, we will look at Cardinals corner, Garrett Williams, who is in his third season in the NFL. After a solid sophomore season, Williams looked poised to take another jump in year three.
Unfortunately, Williams suffered a knee injury in week 2 against the Panthers. He was put on the IR but was later activated for the week 9 matchup against Dallas. In this past week's game against Seattle, Williams left the game with a concussion scare but ultimately returned to play mid-game.
After just four games played, Williams is off to a rough start. He has allowed a completion percentage of 83.3% (15/18), a massive jump from last year's 56.5% (35/62). However, yards allowed per completion is down around 33%. Williams is hoping to avoid any more injury setbacks.
Zaire Franklin LB-Indianapolis Colts
Moving on, we take a look at one of the most successful NFL players to come out of Syracuse, Colts linebacker, Zaire Franklin. Franklin enters year eight coming off the best season of career.
In 2024 he was named to his first All-Pro selection, and 10 weeks into the 2025 campaign he looks to be on track to receive back-to-back selections. Franklin is the defensive engine for a revitalized AFC South-leading Colts.
So far, he has four pass deflections, two sacks, three TFLs, and five QB Hits. The Colts defense under new DC, Lou Anarumo, is playing a more aggressive style of defense. Franklin is on pace to blitz about 60 times this season, compared to last season where he only rushed 45 times.
Looking at his pass coverage, Franklin has brought his completion allowed percentage down from 80.5% to 69.2%. Franklin and the Colts look poised to win their division and make the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Ifeatu Melifonwu S-Miami Dolphins
This year marks year five in the NFL for Melifonwu, and his first with the Dolphins. Melifonwu has seen a decreased role with the Dolphins, playing just 43% of the available snaps. However, he is making an impact the limited action.
Through nine games he has 15 solo tackles and 23 total tackles, along with one pass deflection. This shows great growth as he looks to bounce back from his hamstring strain and calf injury that kept him sidelined almost all of last season and the 2025 training camp.
Andre Cisco S-New York Jets
Cisco was having a solid start to the season. Through eight games he had 26 solo tackles, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery.
Unfortunately, in the Jets Week 8 matchup against Cincinnati, Cisco suffered a torn pectoral muscle. This injury requires surgery and will keep him out for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Marlowe Wax ILB-Los Angeles Chargers
We will close out the check-in looking at the Chargers rookie linebacker, Marlowe Wax. Through 10 games, Wax has yet to play a defensive snap; right now, he is assigned to special teams.
On ST, he has made 11 tackles, and perhaps he'll have an opportunity to appear on defense.
