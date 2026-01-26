2027 3-star RB explains why he committed to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from a top DMV prospect on Saturday, when three-star running back Sa’Nir Brooks announced his commitment to the Orange.

In the end, Brooks told The Juice Online that the decision came down to the comfort level he felt with SU.

"I knew it was the place for me and that I was going to be pushed to be great,” Brooks said.

Brooks and SU have had a long history

The Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy ATH has appeared at several different positions throughout his high school career, including running back and safety/linebacker.

He is the No. 437 overall player in his class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He selected the Orange over a dozen other offers, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

Brooks first visited in 2023 with his cousin, Daiveon Taylor (now committed to Kent State), when Dino Babers was head coach. That recruitment continued into the Fran Brown era.

"I think the Cuse offer is special," Brooks said when he was offered by the Orange. "That was the first college I ever went on a recruiting visit is and seeing things from the inside.”

Brooks cited the coaching staff as a big factor

Brown personally offered Brooks, and the two had met shortly after Brown was named head coach of the Orange.

"I met him on a spring visit," Brooks said. "We had a nice conversation when he took over the program.”

Brown and his assistants remained consistently in touch after that with Brooks and always made him feel like a priority. So when it came time to pick a school, it was an easy choice.

"The coaching staff played a big role in my decision,” Brooks said. "They were honest about how I fit into their system, and made it clear they’re committed to my development both on and off the field.”

Brooks delivers a message to the SU fan base

Brooks becomes the 10th commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class, which is currently ranked fifth overall in the country. He will next visit SU on Jan. 31 for Junior Day.

Other commitments in the class include defensive lineman Stanley Montgomery, ATHs Tank White, Tristin Hughes and Davion Crumitie, defense back Travis Miles, offensive linemen Marcus Small, Edwin Guzman and Conor Long, and quarterback Justin Dixon.

Brooks had a simple message to deliver to the Syracuse fan base now that he has made his pledge.

"I’m excited to get to work and represent Syracuse the right way,” Brooks said. "I’m ready to give everything I have and make the Orange proud.”

He said he compares his game to Isiah Pacheco from the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I'm a fast, physical running back, a one-cut go type guy," Brooks said in a previous interview. "I'm high energy and always running hard."

