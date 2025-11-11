Which former Syracuse football offensive players have stood out in the NFL?
Ten weeks are officially in the books in the NFL. With former Syracuse players dotting NFL rosters, it's a good time to check in on how they're doing. Today, we start on the offensive side of the ball.
Oronde Gadsden TE-Los Angeles Chargers
Let's start off by looking at a standout rookie. Oronde Gadsden has had a very productive season. So far, he has recorded 35 receptions for 466 yards and two touchdowns. On top of these numbers, he has been very reliable, dropping just one of his 45 targets and holding a catch percentage of around 80%.
Gadsden’s breakout game came in a week 6 loss against the Colts where he posted seven receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately for Gadsden and the Chargers, the young TE suffered a knee injury late in week 10’s Sunday Night Football matchup vs Pittsburgh. Fortunately, an MRI only showed a quad bruise, and he's currently listed as day-to-day.
In an extremely tight AFC playoff race, this would be a huge blow to the Chargers offense if they were to lose Gadsden, after already losing fellow rookie Joe Alt. Despite the injury, Gadsden has shown that he can be a reliable receiving weapon in the NFL with his great physical advantage.
Lequint Allen RB-Jacksonville Jaguars
Sticking with offensive rookies, we’ll take a look at one of the best running backs in recent Syracuse history. In his rookie season, Lequint Allen has seen spotty opportunities. In a crowded backfield room in Jacksonville that consists of Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten, Allen is the odd one out.
Numbers-wise, through nine games, the rookie has seven receptions for 41 yards and five rushes for 32 yards and has yet to find the endzone. Still, the looks and opportunities figure to come. Teammates and coaches have spoken very highly of Allen, citing his work ethic and competitiveness as strengths, as well as his willingness to block.
Sean Tucker RB-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Staying in the backfield, we take a look at another great Syracuse RB, Sean Tucker. Tucker enters year three with Tampa Bay, and after a solid year two, Tucker is looking to elevate into a higher role. With the Bucs RB1, Bucky Irving, dealing with a lingering injury, Tucker has seen more run as the RB2 behind Rachaad White.
Through nine games, Tucker has 32 rushes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. He has played 13% of the offensive snaps, a jump from last year's 10%. It appears Irving will remain sidelined with a shoulder injury for at least a couple more weeks, so Tucker will see some more action in the meantime.
Matthew Bergeron OL-Atlanta Falcons
Bergeron is in the middle of his third season with the Atlanta Falcons and is having a relatively standard season. He has allowed zero sacks and is a part of an O-line that has allowed the fourth least sacks in the league with just 14.
Bergeron’s snap count has fallen from 100% in his rookie year, 97% in year two, to 90% in year three. Through nine games this season, PFF has Bergeron ranked as the 17th best guard in the league.
