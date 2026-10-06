4 Things We Learned From Fran Brown’s Press Conference as Syracuse Prepares for Virginia

Escaping East Hartford with a 42-41 overtime win bought relief on Saturday, but inside the building on Monday afternoon, Fran Brown was not interested in living off the high.

Blowing a 20-point second-half lead, piling up defensive flags and needing a walk-off two-point conversion against an unranked team does not cut it.

"Don't be the same way you were last week, because that's not good enough," Brown said. "That standard is going to continue to rise every week. You give yourselves a chance Monday through Friday, and then Saturday we see where it falls. We're going to follow that process."

Odom Must Avoid the Trap

Amari Odom's first start as an Orange gave the offense an undeniable spark. Accounting for six total touchdowns, tying Jim Brown in the record book, and bulldozing across the goal line for the winning two-point conversion answered plenty of questions under center.

Yet at the podium, Brown focused on Odom's short memory and in-game mentality when the pressure spiked.

"There's no moment too big or too small for him," Brown said. "He was able to go score a touchdown, do a dance and then focus right back in. He could throw an interception... but then he locks back in. He's able to understand what happened that moment, then move on. He's a competitor, he's an athlete."

That mental poise steadied the huddle in Connecticut, but Brown shut down any talk of guaranteed snaps going forward.

"It's important that he continues to work and that it not be a one-hit wonder," Brown said. "Everything is about practice. You never know who's going to be starting...you better practice hard every day."

Keeping Secrets on Beau Pribula

Defensively, the Orange face an entirely different animal this weekend against Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula.

The Penn State and Missouri transfer has been clinical for Tony Elliott, completing over 75 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns against one interception while punishing defenses on designed runs.

Asked about Syracuse's plan off the edge to keep Pribula contained in the pocket, Brown gave the veteran signal-caller his flowers without blinking.

"Coach VK and those guys will put something together. Hopefully he doesn't have his best day. He can run, he can throw, he's intelligent. There's nothing that's going to intimidate him," Brown said. "He's played under Coach [James] Franklin, so he's been around, he understands a lot."

When asked if Syracuse plans to deploy a defensive spy on third downs to shadow Pribula's scramble, Brown just smiled.

"If I tell you my secrets, it ain't a secret no more," Brown said. "We can't really tell you all of that. We just want to go out and compete. Just have fun."

Up front, the interior rush looks to find an edge behind Nissi Ogbebor and Rashard Perry, and getting veteran tackle Isaiah Hastings back healthy provides crucial reinforcements to the frontline.

Expanding Calvin Russell's Role

On the other side of the ball, Syracuse's perimeter attack is about to open up.

Five-star freshman wideout Calvin Russell III saw roughly 30 snaps in his collegiate debut at UConn after recovering from an Achilles tear. He moved effortlessly, showed immediate burst in space and Brown made no attempt to hide what is coming.

"I wish I could have got him 100 [reps], I wish he could have scored five times," Brown said. " Every game we want him in, every game we want him to get more targets. The more times he touches the ball... better things are going to happen. He's healthy, he's out there, he can run arond, he can move."

Russell's presence takes significant heat off sixth-year wideout Umari Hatcher, who erupted for 12 catches, 152 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday. Brown credited receivers coach Josh Gattis and Director of Player Development Deon Maddox for rebuilding Hatcher's frame and confidence following past injuries, pointing to the mutual trust that developed when Hatcher needed it most.

"He taught me what it was to make sure that a player always felt appreciated and wanted," Brown said. "He's feeling more and more appreciated and wanted, I think he's giving more and it goes both ways."

Accountability Without Exception

Self-inflicted wounds still linger. Syracuse was tagged with eight penalties at UConn. While pleased that pre-snap flags were wiped clean, Brown demanded better discipline on late hits around the quarterback.

When it comes to the kicking game, where true freshman Shay Barker missed two field goals in regulation. Brown shut down any outside noise about an open competition.

"I got a lot of faith in Shay," Brown said. "Shay's a tough kid, he's going to bounce back. He may go kick a game-winner this week. We need him, we're counting on him and we're going to stick by him."

That accountability filters down to the core, and family ties do not soften the blow. Brown made it clear that even his son, long snapper Fran Brown Jr., is evaluated under the same exact lens as every other scholarship player.

"Nothing's safe, we all have to compete," Brown said. "He'd (Fran Brown Jr.) be the first one I'd move if something wasn't right because I'm about showing them how to be men too. And how to earn everything that you get."

Syracuse got away with chaos at UConn. Stepping on the plane to Charlottesville, Fran Brown knows last week's effort won't be enough to leave Scott Stadium with an ACC win.

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