3 Takeaways from Syracuse's Wild 42-41 Overtime Win Over UConn

Syracuse (2-2, 0-2) got back in the win column with a 42-41 overtime win over UConn (2-3) on Saturday. Amari Odom led the way for the Orange, throwing for five touchdowns and rushing for another in his first game as Syracuse's starting quarterback.

The win was an important one, as it was Syracuse's first against an FBS opponent since its 34–21 triumph over Clemson in Death Valley on Sept. 20, 2025. Here are three takeaways from the second win of the season for the Orange:

Amari Odom should be new starting QB

It's hard to look at what Odom did on Saturday and not expect him to the be full-time starting quarterback for Syracuse moving forward.

On Monday, head coach Fran Brown told reporters that Angeli would still be the starting quarterback, but after the game, he said he told both signal-callers that Odom would get the call as early as Thursday. It was a gutsy move to start Odom just days after his public backing of Angeli, but it's safe to say the switch paid off.

Odom only recorded seven rushes for -2 yards on the stat sheet, but that doesn't tell the full story. The Kennesaw State transfer's speed and rushing ability helped keep multiple plays alive, and he made a series of moves before punching in his rushing touchdown. It was night and day compared to the offense with Steve Angeli under center, who hasn't looked healthy since returning from injury.

Over Syracuse's first three games, Angeli's lack of mobility really hurt the Orange. He struggled to stay upright in the pocket, taking eight sacks, and he threw five interceptions. Odom had two late turnovers through the air against UConn, but the Huskies' defensive line spent the entire game chasing him and only recorded two sacks.

After Odom lit up the UConn secondary in the first half with over 200 yards and three passing touchdowns, he was held in check in the second half, but what he showed against UConn has more than earned him the chance to be the starting quarterback next week against Virginia and potentially for the rest of the season.

Tylik Hill breaks out with big game

Syracuse doesn't beat UConn without Odom's six total touchdowns, but Tylik Hill deserves his flowers for putting in an absolute shift in the Orange backfield. Hill finished with 140 yards on 28 carries, all while dealing with the lingering effects of a quad injury.

Hill powered through a noticeable limp in the final frame and overtime with multiple big runs to sustain Syracuse's drives and momentum, also cutting up the sideline for a big catch and run to help set up one of the Orange's touchdowns. For a Syracuse backfield that has struggled to consistently produce and has operated by committee, it was a statement performance.

The last Syracuse running back to record as many rushing yards in a single game was LeQuint Allen Jr, who accomplished the feat in 2024. Even more impressive, Hill's big day on the ground came after he only recorded 2 carries in the Orange's last game against Pitt.

It's not clear how Hill's quad injury will affect him moving forward, but if he's able to suit up against Virginia next week, he should be penciled in at the top of the backfield's depth chart.

Second-half collapse was tough to watch

After a backbreaking Syracuse touchdown on 4th-and-28 gave the Orange a 34-14 lead midway through the third quarter, it seemed like all the Orange needed to do was take care of business the rest of the way for an easy win.

Instead, Syracuse completely broke down during the final 20 minutes of regulation. The Orange defense allowed a UConn touchdown drive at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth before giving up a 71-yard house call to running back Cyncir Bowers, tying the game at 34.

Following its touchdown drive to start the third, Syracuse's offense was bottled up on its five drives the rest of the way. Odom threw an interception on the first play of the next drive before a turnover on downs, and the Orange followed a punt with another turnover through the air as the Huskies forced their way back into the game.

Even after its collapse, Syracuse still had a chance to win the game in regulation and set up true freshman Shay Barker for a 44-yard field-goal attempt. Barker hooked it wide right for the third missed kick of the game by the Orange, forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Syracuse eked out the win thanks to a touchdown from Hatcher on fourth-and-long before Odom punched in a decisive two-point conversion. Still, it was the type of ugly finish that could hurt the Orange against better teams coming up on its schedule.

A win is a win, but Syracuse's second-half struggles showed that there's still work to be done.

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