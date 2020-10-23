SI.com
How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

Michael McAllister

Syracuse is coming off of a loss to Duke and welcomes Liberty to the Carrier Dome looking to get back on the winning track. Syracuse is without several key players, as quarterback Tommy DeVito and All-American safety Andre Cisco are out for the season. Cisco has also declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Here is how to watch the game.

Location: Clemson Memorial Stadium - Clemson, S.C.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, October 24th

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login)

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Lericia Harris

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse trails Clemson 6-2 in the series. The Orange have never won at Clemson. The only two Syracuse wins came in a 41-0 Gator Bowl win in 1996 and a 27-24 win in 2017 in the Carrier Dome. That 2017 Orange victory was the last regular season loss for Clemson. The Tigers are on a two game winning streak in the series.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Clemson -46.0, Over-under: 62 points, Money line: Syracuse +2,000, Duke -10,000

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 0.6% chance to win.

