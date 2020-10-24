SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Live Updates: Syracuse at Clemson

Michael McAllister

Syracuse hits the road for the first time in over a month as they face the number one ranked Clemson Tigers in an ACC battle. The game kicks off at 12:00pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The Orange enter the game 1-4 (1-3) following last week's loss to Liberty. The Tigers are undefeated and the favorites to win the National Championship. How can you get live updates during the Atlantic Coast Conference matchup? We've got you covered from all angles.

LIVE GAME THREAD: Interact with us and fellow Syracuse fans in our community tab. Will include live updates, analysis and newsworthy notes from the game.

ALL SYRACUSE TWITTER ACCOUNT: We will have live updates from the Dome to keep you constantly updated on the game. Key plays, analysis, breaking news and more.

MIKE MCALLISTER TWITTER ACCOUNT: I will also be commenting on the game with reactions, analysis, comments and interaction with Syracuse fans.

MIKE MCALLISTER INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT: Go inside the game with exclusive in game videos, pictures and more.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Recruiting Impact of a Down Season

Syracuse Commits React to Start of the Season

For Dino Babers, There Are No Guarantees

Nolan Cooney Named National Punter of the Week

Scouting Clemson

Wildhack Says Dino Will Coach Syracuse in 2021

CuseCast Podcast

NUMBER TO KNOW

16 - Total takeaways by the Syracuse defense, which is number one in the nation.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Former and One Current Syracuse WLAX Players Invited to Tryout for 2021 U.S. Team

They will be joined by Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Assistant coach Sydney Pirreca

Samantha Croston

Syracuse Commits React to Start of the Orange's Season

How does Syracuse's rough start to the season impact recruiting?

Michael McAllister

by

losingstinks

Syracuse Commits React to Wildhack's Vote of Confidence in Babers

Syracuse commits are excited about playing for Dino Babers.

Michael McAllister

by

SUVadala

Syracuse Expressing Interest in Transfer QB

A former Syracuse recruiting target is in the portal and the Orange have reached out.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse at Clemson

Television, live stream, radio, series history and odds for the Orange at the Tigers.

Michael McAllister

Coach Hillsman Excited for the Season Ahead

Coach Hillsman addresses the media about the upcoming season and expectations he has for his team.

Steven Shoemaker

Throwback Thursday: Gerry McNamara's Historic Run in the Big East Tournament

Gerry McNamara leads Syracuse Basketball to Big East Title

Talha Rao

CuseCast Relaunch Episode

We talk Syracuse football's 1-4 start, preview the basketball season with Mike Waters and discuss two Syracuse basketball targets with their the AAU director.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Offers 2023 WR

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12615427/5e2355964deaf017d4b5a5c2

Michael McAllister

Wildhack Says Babers Will Coach SU in 2021

Dino Babers receives vote of confidence from Syracuse’s Director of Athletics.

Samantha Croston

by

SUVadala