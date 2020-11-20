SI.com
All Syracuse
Live Updates: Syracuse at Louisville

Michael McAllister

Syracuse is fresh off of a bye week and is looking to end a five game losing streak with they travel to face the Louisville Cardinals. Syracuse has had their share of injuries and opt outs this season, including two quarterbacks, offensive linemen, three running backs and three starting safeties. Louisville is also missing some players, including explosive starting running back Javian Hawkins. Hawkins opted out of the remainder of the season to focus on the NFL Draft. 

Louisville has also struggled this season at 2-6. They lost their last two games and six of their last seven games. Last week, they fell at Virginia 31-17.

PRE-GAME COVERAGE

Syracuse Football Opponent Scouting Report: Louisville

Podcast: Syracuse/Louisville Preview

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Louisville

Should There be an Asterisk Next to Syracuse Football's 2020 Season?

NUMBER TO KNOW

17 - Total takeaways by the Syracuse defense, which is number one in the nation.

