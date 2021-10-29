Players to Watch: Syracuse vs Boston College

Syracuse faces Boston College this Saturday with both teams looking for their fifth win of the season. Here are three players to watch from the Orange and the Eagles that will play a significant role in the outcome.

SYRACUSE ORANGE

Sean Tucker, Running Back

Need we say more? Well, we will anyway. Like Tucker says, many are “pleased with his performance” and believe the 20-year-old is “just getting started.” Well-known names in football like Robert Griffin lll and ESPN Analyst Trevor Matich have listed Tucker as a Heisman Contender. Leading the nation with 1,060 rushing yards, Tucker also has 10 rushing touchdowns.

Garrett Shrader, Quarterback

With Tommy Devito in the transfer portal, all eyes are officially on Shrader to call the shots. Virginia Tech brought Shrader’s highest number of passing yards with 236 yds. While Shrader is working to build chemistry with the team, the win against the Hokies could potentially help to create a more multi-dimensional offense and strengthen the team in ways they have needed throughout the season.

Damien Alford, Wide Receiver

Alford may be more involved with the offense now that they’re getting into a rhythm and have had success last game with Shrader. Head coach Dino Babers used a Bambi analogy saying “he doesn’t know what he’s capable of yet,” but this can be dangerous on the field with eyes on players that have received continued name recognition throughout the season like Shrader and Tucker.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Linebacker

If anyone’s going to compare to Mikel Jones for the Eagles, it’s Graham-Mobley. Back in the ACC’s top 20 this week for overall tackles this season, Graham-Mobley is ranked #20 with 46, and Jones is ranked #2 with 74 total tackles. If Boston College is going to stop Syracuse's rushing attack, it starts with Graham-Mobley.

Pat Garwo lll, Running Back

The Eagle’s running back moved from fifth to fourth in the ACC in rushing yards after Boston College’s game against Louisville on Saturday. In the game, Garwo lll rushed for 86 yards and has a total of 605 yards so far this season.

Zay Flowers, Wide Receiver

Like a sports car, Flowers accelerates, fast. With a burst off the line, this makes it hard to press him, which means the Syracuse defense will have to act fast in response. Flowers’ explosive actions have led him to game-winning touchdowns like when Boston College beat Mizzou in September.