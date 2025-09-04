Previewing Syracuse football’s matchup with Connecticut
Coming off an season opening loss to Tennessee, Syracuse returns home for its home opener against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday.
To get ready for the matchup, we spoke with Tyler Lato of the UConn Report for his scouting report on the Huskies.
What are the names we need to know on offense and defense?
On offense, look out for wide recevier Skyler Bell.
He was named to the 2025 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, looked like a man amongst boys in UConn's season opener. He tallied four catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing the elusiveness and speed that tormented the Central Connecticut secondary.
Bell also gained a considerable amount of weight since last season, establishing himself as UConn's go-to target through the air.
On defense, the guy to watch for is linebacker Tyquan King, a transfer from Temple. He made an immediate impact on a UConn defense full of question marks. The West Haven, Conn., native recorded eight total tackles and looked extremely solid while stopping the run.
Although he did so against an FCS opponent, it sets the stage for an intriguing matchup as King looks to prove himself against a highly talented Syracuse offense.
Are there any key newcomers that have stood out?
Yes, the main player to pay attention to is wide receiver Reymello Murphy.
Though he caught just four passes for 26 yards in his debut, Murphy hauled in a nice touchdown grab in the back of the end zone for his first points as a Husky.
The Arizona transfer showed sure hands and sharp route-running throughout the game, and he’s a name to watch for even more targets in week two.
Give us your prediction and preview for the game
In their season opener against Central Connecticut, the Huskies committed four major penalties for 35 yards in just the first quarter. While this just could be just early-season jitters, it also could persist in a hostile environment.
I believe the game will be defined as a tale of two offenses, a shootout between quarterbacks Joe Fagnano and Steve Angeli. Despite giving up 45 points to Tennessee, Syracuse’s defense is still full of talent, including Florida and Cal transfer David Reese on the defensive line. With that, Syracuse will make stops when needed to defeat the Huskies at home.
I have Syracuse winning this game, 42-28.
