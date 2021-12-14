Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sean Tucker Snubbed by Sporting News, Will Not Be Consensus All-American Team

    The Syracuse star running back was left off both the first and second teams.
    Author:

    Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was left off of The Sporting News All-American Teams on Tuesday. This means that Tucker will not be a consensus All-American. In order to be considered a consensus, a player must make the five prestigious teams (AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News, Walter Camp). Tucker has made three of the four that have been released to date, with the AFCA's coming out on Wednesday. 

    Michigan State's Kenneth Walker and Iowa State's Breece Hall were first team selections, while Missouri's Tyler Badie and BYU's Tyler Allgeier were selected to the second team. Allgeier had 87 fewer yards than Tucker despite three more caries, but had did have six more total touchdowns. This is the first of the most prestigious All American teams to exclude Tucker and first to include Allgeier.

    Tucker was listed as an AP All-American on Monday. Last week, Tucker was named a First Team All-American by the FWAA and a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation

    Tucker ran for 1,496 yards during the 2021 season, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards.

    Read More

    Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

    Tucker was already named Team MVP and Outstanding Back during the Syracuse football awards banquet Sunday night. Tucker was also named to ESPN's All-America First Team

    Tucker 2
    Football

    Sean Tucker Snubbed by Sporting News, Will Not Be Consensus All-American Team

    5 minutes ago
    Mason 2
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Preview

    7 hours ago
    Oliver 1
    Recruiting

    Transfer Safety Bralyn Oliver Officially Visited Syracuse

    18 hours ago
    Tucker 10
    Football

    Sean Tucker is an AP All-American

    23 hours ago
    Madden Visit
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: December 13, 2021

    Dec 13, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Amaama 2
    Recruiting

    Tapuvae Amaama Recaps Eye Opening Syracuse Official Visit

    Dec 12, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Powell Visit
    Recruiting

    Avery Powell Has Syracuse 'Very High' After Official Visit

    Dec 12, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Cruz 1
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Commit Joe Cruz Discusses 'Amazing' Official Visit

    Dec 12, 2021