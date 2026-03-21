What Fran Brown said following Syracuse football's 3/20 spring practice

Syracuse football returned to the field for the first spring practice sesssion on Friday afternoon.

Head coach Fran Brown addressed the media after. Here are three takeaways from what he said.

Battle of the quarterbacks starts

Brown made sure to address Syracuse's quarterback room in the offseason after a disappointing 2025.

Steve Angeli led the NCAA in passing through week 4 of the college football season and had the Orange humming at 3-1 after a historic win on the road at Clemson.

But Angeli tore his Achilles, and the Orange offense never recovered.

The Orange brought in three quarterbacks—Amari Odom, Malachi Nelson, and Danny Lauter—from the portal, and all participated in Friday's session.

For many, it would be logical to assume that Angeli has his starting position locked up for next season. But Brown made it clear that the competition is always open, especially with Angeli limited as he recovers from surgery.

“I’m not really sure about any established starters. We're just all competing,” Brown said. “You got to earn everything.”

Triple Digits

In keeping with the theme of needing to earn everything, Brown also instituted a new jersey number system, with several players wearing jerseys that were in the 100s.

While a large number of those donning triple digit jerseys were from the incoming freshman class, there were several veterans wearing the big numbers.

Brown wanted to make sure his players know that many things, even as trivial as numbers, are never just given.

“Everything is going to be earned,” Brown said. “The guy who started at tackle had one. It's something we all agreed on as a team.”

Rivals reunited

Flashback to early-2000s SCON football.

It was just another matchup between Wofford and Western Carolina, but it would foreshadow a major meeting between two future key players in Syracuse athletics.

Matching up against one another was Brown of Western Carolina and Bryan Blair of Wofford. Now, they are united at Syracuse.

Brown spoke with Blair, who was named Syracuse's new athletics director this week, and learned about his vision for the program.

“He loves to compete,” Brown said. “(Blair) is excited about the opportunity to come here and really just take Syracuse to the next level. I’m happy about his energy I’m thankful for him and his family coming here.”

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