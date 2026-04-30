2028 New Jersey running back ‘loved’ first P4 offer from Syracuse

2028 ATH Ahmad Chambers is an emerging prospect from the Garden State.

In January, he received his first offer from Temple, and earlier in April he received his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse during a visit to Central New York.

“I love (the offer),” Chambers said to The Juice Online. "I thank god for my offer.”

Chambers discusses his visit to Central New York

Chambers got to see Syracuse’s campus and facilities, and also got to form a closer relationship with the coaching staff.

That included head coach Fran Brown, who extended him the offer.

The two spoke about how Syracuse can develop Chambers and get him ready for the next level. They also bonded about their faith.

"I think Fran Brown is a great coach with a personality that attracts kids to want to play for him,” Chambers said.

Chambers appreciates the opportunities and culture at SU

Chambers also heard more about the history and culture of Syracuse on the trip. The Orange has had a long tradition of placing players in the NFL.

Since Brown has arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago, he’s also preached D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough), which is a mindset that Chambers appreciates.

The Syracuse education also resonated with Chambers, who holds a 3.3 GPA.

“I think Syracuse is a great program,” Chambers said. “Thankful for my offers."

Chambers is a speedster and two-way player

Chambers is coming off a season where he was a two-way player at running back and defensive back. His Vikings team went 10-2 on the season and ended as one of the top teams in New Jersey.

Chambers rushed 66 times for 577 yards and seven touchdowns. In a dramatic 24-20 win over Cherokee High in September, he returned a kickoff for 72 yards for a touchdown.

But Chambers has kept the mentality that there’s always room for improvement.

“My 2025 went all right,” Chambers said. “But I know it could’ve went better.”

He is being recruited primarily on the offensive side of the ball. One of Chambers’ top assets is his speed, as he’s locked a 4.42 time in the 40-yard dash.

"I’m an all-around back,” Chambers said. “If you yards or a touchdown, give Ahmad the ball."

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