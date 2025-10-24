Syracuse heads back to Atlanta, this time to face Georgia Tech in ACC play
For the second time this season, Syracuse will make a trip to Atlanta for a game. After suffering a loss to then-#24 Tennessee to start the season, the return trip for the Orange (3-4, 1-3 ACC) will be to take on a team that is possibly even better in #7 Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets (7-0, 4-0) have exceeded expectations to this point this season, reaching the top of the conference standings behind a balanced team effort. Georgia Tech is both fourth in points scored and points allowed on the season, scoring at least 24 points in very game and only once giving up more than 24 points in a game.
Tech has also been battle-tested this season with four of those victories coming by fewer than ten points. Two of those wins came within the last 70 seconds of a game and a third was an overtime victory over Wake Forest.
SU will have to stop Georgia Tech's ground game
The driving force of the Jackets’ success is the play of dual-threat Haynes King. Despite missing a game against Gardner Webb this season, King is second in the ACC in rushing yards, but leads the conference in rushing touchdown with ten. King is not the only effective piece of Georgia Tech’s ground game, as Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley have each picked up over 400 rushing yards this season.
King averages 196 passing yards per game and spreads the ball around. Five different receivers have between 13 and 23 receptions on the season with Eric Rivers and Malik Rutherford tied for the team lead.
The Yellow Jacket defense is not one of big impact plays, having only forced five turnovers on the season and amassing 14 sacks on the season. In terms of yards allowed, Georgia Tech has a fairly average defense, allowing opponents a little more success on the ground than through the air.
How can the Orange improve their chances at pulling off an upset?
SU’s best chance is to play a clean game that will allow them to stay out of negative down-and-distance situations. Doing so would allow for the team to use a variety of running plays with Yasin Willis, Will Nixon, and Rickie Collins.
While he still struggled through the air last week against Pitt, Collins had some success scrambling late in the game. Syracuse could lean into that to try to help move the ball consistently and keep their defense off the field.
However, the Orange have struggled playing a clean game. They committed double-digit penalties against Pitt and have given the ball away 15 times in seven games. SU has also had difficulty stopping the run this season and they have yet to face an offense whose quarterback runs with the frequency of King.
The long season gets longer as the Orange drop their fourth straight conference game. Georgia Tech 38, Syracuse 19.
