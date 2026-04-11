3 takeaways from Syracuse football's 4/10 spring practice

On Friday, the media spoke with Syracuse’s recruiting and strength and conditioning staff, as well as some players. Here are some takeaways.

New Facilities

Syracuse used its new facilities for the first time during spring practice. The facilities that debuted last regular season were not fully ready. This year, the strength and conditioning team was able to take full advantage of their new digs.

“Obviously, we got a new weight room, a bunch of new equipment, a bunch of new tools,” Co-Director of Football Performance Jordan Barber said. “Super thankful for everyone who donated and got us this because it has made a world of difference for us.”

But it was not just a weight room; the new football facilities now include a fully in-house dining hall and nutrition area.

“We did not have a nutrition area,” Director of Performance Nutrition Julia Zalewski. “This has been a game changer for the nutrition side of things. We have a new nutrition counter and the new dining specifically for football.”

Fans will see a new defense

One of the major storylines from spring practice has been about the new defense run by defensive coordinator Vince Kehres. On Friday, both Antoine Deslauriers and Chris Peal confirmed that they have learned an entirely new system.

“Completely different,” Deslauriers said. “For me, it was really throwing everything out from last year and learning a whole new system. I think Coach Vince Kehres made everything real easy for us to learn.”

Peal agreed that the new defense was completely different, but fun to learn because of Kehres.

“He is so smart,” Peal said. “Meeting with him 1-on-1, he just loves the game so much. If he doesn't get stopped, he will be in there coaching all day.”

Fans will get to see a taste of the new defense Saturday night during the spring game. While some starters are not playing, it will be a good time to see which sequences and sets are being used.

Calvin Russell Update

Freshman Calvin Russell spoke to the media about his recovery plans after suffering heel injury that has left him out indefinitely. The receiver confirmed that he fully tore his Achilles tendon and that the surgery was successful. After the injury, he had a chat with head coach Fran Brown. Brown asked him if he wanted to use this year as a redshirt. Russell had other plans.

“I ain't coming here to sit out,” Russell said. “I want to play football.”

Fran Brown said Russell could be ready to practice by late October, even though a usual recovery timetable is around ten months. Russell said the prognosis was shorter due to his younger age and overall health.

Time will tell if the five-star recruit will see the field this season, but for the Spring Game, he will not play.

That game will begin at 7:30 pm and can be streamed on the ACC Network.

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