2028 Syracuse CBA recruit recaps 'fun' visit with Orange

In June, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2028 Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy defensive lineman Arthur Jones.

Since then, Jones has become one of the most highly coveted prospects in his class, and has piled up double digits offers. His offer sheet now includes high-majors like Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Penn State and Purdue.

Syracuse has remained in close contact with Jones, and had him on campus in March for spring practice.

"It was fun,” Jones said to The Juice Online. “Got to see the environment and the culture.”

Jones impressed with work ethic during practice

Jones said he noticed an intensity about practice that he had not seen before. The Orange is working hard this spring to overcome a 3-9 season they had in 2025.

"My top highlight was being able to experience the environment and work ethic of the defense,” Jones said.

Head coach Fran Brown has vowed to make major improvements this fall, and spent the offseason retooling his staff and roster. Jones is also planning on showing progress this fall as he will lead CBA, which is a three-time defending Class AA New York State Champion.

Jones bonds with the new defensive staff

Aside from taking in practice, he also got to know many of those new defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins. Jones also was at Destiny USA and Apex as part of the trip.

"It was fun,” Jones said. “I had a blast."

The topics ranged from how Jones was doing outside of the football field to the vision Brown has of having Syracuse compete for national championships in the near future.

"They all are phenomenal coaches with a ton of experience,” Jones said. “They will bring Syracuse to the playoffs for sure.”

Two schools are currently separating themselves currently for Jones.

"Notre Dame and Penn state are standing out in my recruitment right now,” he said.

Jones' family has strong ties to SU

The Syracuse program needs no introduction to Jones. His father played at Syracuse from 2005 to 2009 and was a Second-Team All-Big East selection in 2007. He went on to play eight years in the NFL, most notably with the Baltimore Ravens where he helped his team win Super Bowl XLVII.

His uncle, Chandler, was a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time First-Team All-Pro NFL performer with the New England Patrios, Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders. He also starred at SU.

When he received the offer last year, it was a moment he said he would never forget.

"As a legacy recruit I am truly humble," Jones said. "I feel the atmosphere that my family has left behind, how they have shaped the Cuse’s defensive linemen, and the intensity that they bring to the table."

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