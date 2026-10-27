Syracuse Football: Midseason Tracker for 2026 Orange Transfers (Part I)

As we move past the halfway point in the College Football season, it's a good time to revisit our 2026 Syracuse Football transfers to see how they are progressing with their new teams.

We'll check in with another group of Syracuse transfers later in the week.

James Heard Jr., Linebacker – Mississippi State

Junior linebacker James Heard Jr. has yet to play a snap for the Bulldogs at the halfway point of the season. Mississippi State is 4-3 at this point in the season, nearing the bottom of the SEC. As the season starts to dwindle down, Heard may find some opportunity.

Deangelo Thompson, Edge – Memphis

Deangelo Thompson saw some action in a conference game against Charlotte. The redshirt freshman had two solo tackles in a 59-8 win. Memphis is 6-2, fourth in the American Conference. It will be unlikely Thompson sees anymore action as the Tigers make their push for the conference and the playoffs.

Jaden Hart, Running Back – UConn

Jaden Hart has appeared in one other game since his Huskie debut against Lafayette. Hart record a 3-yard carry in UConn’s win against UMass.

Jaylan Hornsby, Wide Receiver – Purdue

Sophomore wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby has yet to appear in a game since the Boilermakers season and home opener in which he recorded two receptions for 22 yards.

Johntay Cook II, Wide Receiver – Ole Miss

In our last check-in, Johntay Cook II was coming off a solid 4-reception, 35-yard game against Florida. Since, he has appeared in only one game, the following week against Vanderbilt. He recorded a single 13-yard reception. He then DNPed the next two games against Missouri and Texas.

Gabe Daniels, Wide Receiver – Tulane

Gabe Daniels, a sophomore receiver, is still waiting to make his Green Wave debut.

Quante Gillians, Defensive Line – Temple

Quante Gillians has seen snaps in the past four games for the 2-5 Temple Owls, but has yet to record a stat.

Jaydn Oh, Kicker – Oregon State

Senior place kicker Jaydn Oh has yet to record a field goal attempt or PAT attempt for the Beavers. However, Oh does carry the kickoff specialist responsibilities. On 53 kickoff attempts, Oh has an average yard per kick of 62.5, and has recorded 33 touchbacks. Oh even recorded a tackle in their last game against Washington State.

Darrel Gill, Wide Receiver – Ole Miss

Darrel Gill has not appeared in a game for the Rebels since their second game of the season against Charlotte.

EJ Thomas, Defensive Line – Memphis

EJ Thomas appeared in the first three games of the season, but not again since.

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