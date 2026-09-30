Where Are They Now? Tracking Former Syracuse Football Transfers (Part I)

Between the 2025 and 2026 season, 20 Syracuse football players entered the transfer portal and found new homes. How are they doing with the first month of football in the books?

We took a look at 10 of the 20 players and how they're doing with their new teams. Part II will follow.

James Heard Jr., Linebacker – Mississippi State

James Heard Jr. transferred to Mississippi State over the summer and has yet to play for the Bulldogs 4 weeks into the season. Mississippi State is off to a roaring start in the SEC and Heard will likely play an emergency backup role.

Deangelo Thompson, Edge – Memphis

The redshirt freshman has yet to play a snap for the Tigers who have lofty ambitions to take the American conference.

Jaden Hart, Running Back – UConn

Jaden Hart appeared in 10 games for the Orange between 2024 and 2025. He has since transferred to UConn where he has appeared only in their opening game against Lafayette. In the win, he recorded 4 carries for 13 yards, along with a 2-yard reception.

Jaylan Hornsby, Wide Receiver – Purdue

Hornsby, the redshirt sophomore, joins the Boilermakers as a three-star transfer. So far in 2026, he has appeared in 3 games and has recorded 2 receptions for 22 yards.

Johntay Cook II, Wide Receiver – Ole Miss

Johntay Cook II lands with a Rebels team with playoff aspirations in his senior year. Cook has been seeing more reps as the season progresses, recording a 14-yard reception in the win against Ole Miss, and 4 receptions for 35 yards in their recent loss to Florida. Cook’s total numbers are 7 receptions for 61 yards and touchdowns in 3 games played.

Gabe Daniels, Wide Receiver – Tulane

Sophomore wide receiver, Daniels, has yet to appear in a game for the Green Wave. He will be a developmental piece down in Tulane.

Quante Gillians, Defensive Line – Temple

Gillians joins the Owls defensive line unit as a redshirt freshman. Through four games, Gillians has one lone game appearance in the season opener, in which he recorded a pass deflection.

Jaydn Oh, Kicker – Oregon State

Oh enters his senior year not attempting a kick since he was a sophomore. Oh has yet to attempt a kick through four games with the Beavers.

Darrell Gill Jr., Wide Receiver – Ole Miss

Gill joins the Rebels alongside Cook II as a four-start transfer. Despite the higher rank, Gill has seen far less reps with Ole Miss than Cook. Recording just 1 reception for 9 yards in the season opener against Charlotte.

EJ Thomas, Defensive Line – Memphis

Thomas joins the Memphis Tigers as sophomore and has yet to play a snap in 2026 with the defensive line.

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