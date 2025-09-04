Checking in on 5 former Syracuse defensive veterans on NFL rosters
The NFL season has officially arrived. The Cowboys and Eagles kick off the season Thursday night. While neither team figures to feature any former Syracuse players (although there are a few on their respective practice squads), there are plenty of former Orange standouts set to suit up in the NFL this weekend.
We begin with a look at five former Syracuse players who are now veterans on NFL rosters.
Zaire Franklin, LB, Indianapolis Colts
Easily the most successful pro player to come out of Syracuse in some time, Franklin is an iron man in the middle of the Colts' defense. Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2018, Franklin has missed just one game.
He worked his way into a full-time starting role in 2022 and has not looked back. Just this past season, he led the NFL in tackles and set career-highs in sacks (3.5), interceptions (2) and forced fumbles (5). That production led to a second-team All-Pro selection and Franklin’s first Pro Bowl selection. The current Orange roster could benefit from Franklin’s relentless approach and leadership skills. He is a true gem.
Garrett Williams, CB, Arizona Cardinals
Syracuse fans will still wonder what if Williams had been able to stay healthy during his final season with the Orange. The 24-year-old corner suffered a torn ACL in October 2022, prematurely ending his college career.
The recovery impacted Williams’ draft stock, he slid to the third round, and it caused him to miss the start of his rookie campaign. Fully healthy in 2024, Williams made 11 starts and snagged two interceptions. He has earned the trust of Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff to the point where Williams is on track to start in the slot this season.
He will combine with Max Melton and Will Johnson to form one of the youngest starting corner groups in the league. This has the makings of a major breakout season for Williams.
Andre Cisco, S, New York Jets
One of the highest drafted SU players of the past decade, Cisco has established himself as a starting safety. After four years in Jacksonville, who selected him in the third round back in 2021, Cisco landed a one-year “prove it” deal with the Jets.
It was also an opportunity for Cisco, a Valley Stream, NY-native, to play close to home under a former defensive back with new head coach Aaron Glenn. While Cisco has been inconsistent at points, it seems likely he will continue to earn opportunities to start around the league, whether that is in East Rutherford or elsewhere.
Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Miami Dolphins
Another third-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft, Melifonwu has yet to carve out a starting role in the NFL. Injuries have robbed him of much of his career to date. The 26-year-old has missed 31 games over the past four seasons, leading to the Lions letting him test free agency.
Melifonwu landed in Miami this offseason and could be in line to start Week 1 against the Browns if fellow free agent signing Ashtyn Davis is not fully recovered from an injury suffered in July. If nothing else, Melinfonwu figures to be a rotational safety option for the Dolphins with the potential to contribute on special teams.
Isaiah Johnson, CB, Miami Dolphins
A former Ivy League standout, Johnson transferred to Syracuse from Dartmouth in 2022 and spent two seasons as a starter for the Orange. He has yet to get his NFL career going in earnest, but he landed on the Dolphins' practice squad last year and seems to have stuck for a second straight campaign.
Given all of the injuries in Miami’s secondary, there is a chance we could see Johnson suit up for a few games this year.
