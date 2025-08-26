Syracuse features a true mix of experience and youth in its defensive backfield
Two of the most established players on the defensive side of the ball for Syracuse, Duce Chestnut and Devin Grant will reprise their roles as the starting safety tandem and be the leaders of the defense. Switched to safety after playing corner in his first stint with the Orange, Chestnut finished second on the team with 62 tackles. Chestnut also continues to be an asset to the pass defense, snaring his fifth interception at SU and sixth overall in college, while also notching five passes defensed last season.
Grant, a transfer from Buffalo, had a seamless transition after moving a couple hours east, save for missing the Holiday Bowl. Grant’s play ramped up over the course of the season, starting with a ten-tackle performance in a win over Virginia Tech in early November. The final month of the regular season was Grant’s time to shine, as he tallied 33 of his 56 tackles on the season in those final five games and returned a fumble for a touchdown in the comeback win over Miami to wrap the slate.
The Orange are very young at cornerback
While the safeties are the veterans of the secondary, the cornerbacks are the opposite. The most experienced starter looks to be Davien Kerr, who was announced as the starting nickelback in mid-August. Kerr played in eight games as a freshman, starting the final four. He amassed 14 tackles on the season, as well as his first interception at California.
Georgia transfer redshirt sophomore Chris Peal is expected to be the more experienced of the starters on the outside. Peal saw very little playing time in two seasons with the Bulldogs, appearing in five games. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, Peal is one of the biggest cornerbacks on the roster at 6’1” and 200 pounds.
Peal’s minimal collegiate game experience is greater than that of the other starting cornerback, 17-year-old freshman Demetres Samuel Jr. Samuel is a consensus four-star recruit and a two-way player who will also see some playing time at wide receiver after seeing action both ways in the spring game.
There is some depth behind the youth that grew up late last season
Beyond the starters, Berry Buxton III is one of the defensive backs with the most experience, starting five times last season as he ran his total of games at Syracuse to 19. Buxton had 22 tackles last season, including five against Georgia Tech.
A few defensive backs came on as last season wore on. Redshirt junior Jalil Martin Martin got a long look in the Holiday Bowl, making four tackles and adding an interception. Martin has played in 14 games over the last two seasons.
Greg Delaine played in the last ten games last season after playing in all 13 games, including one start, the previous year as a redshirt freshman. Delaine saw a lot of the field in the Holiday Bowl, tallying five tackles, a pass breakup, and a tackle for loss in the game.
Sophomore Braheem Long Jr. also made his presence known in the postseason game, making three tackles in the Holiday Bowl. Long played in 11 games last year, including on special teams.
There is some potential and size near the back of the depth chart, as well
Marcus Washington brings size to the defensive backfield. Washington played previously at Georgia and Louisville before coming to SU, appearing in all 14 games of the 2023 season with the Cardinals. He missed last season due to an injury, but has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Cornell Perry has appeared primarily on special teams in his 21 games on campus. Ibn McDaniels redshirted last season, but appeared in four games. His height and weight combination of 6’3” and 205 pounds makes him an option across the entire defensive backfield. Ta’Ron Haile also appeared in four games last season, but has switched sides of the ball from wide receiver to defensive back.
