Syracuse Players With the Highest PFF Grades in the Win Against UConn

Last week, Syracuse beat the Huskies 42-41 in an overtime thriller on the road.

Many players on both sides of the ball for the Orange contributed greatly to the win.

PFF recently dropped their grades for players in the game and how they did compared to other players nationally in week 5 of the season.

Here's a look at some of the highest PFF impact grades Syracuse players received in their win against UConn.

Umari Hatcher 90.0

The six-year senior earned the highest grade for the Orange offense in the win against UConn, finishing with a 90.0 impact grade, which ranked 6th nationally.

Hatcher had the best game of his collegiate career versus UConn.

Against the Huskies, Hatcher finished the game with 12 catches, 152 yards, and three touchdowns.

So far this season, Hatcher ranks 42nd in PFF with an 87.1 impact grade among receivers.

Hatcher is making his impact known, and if he continues this level of production week to week, he could find himself on an NFL team's draft board come April.

Tylik Hill 88.9

Second-year running back Tylik Hill has shown immense potential this season despite early injuries.

In the win against UConn, Hill earned an impact grade of 88.9, ranking 7th nationally.

He finished with 28 carries, 140 yards, and an average of five yards per carry.

This level of production from a running back makes it hard for defenses to plan for.

With this continued impact, Syracuse's offense will be a tough unit to prepare for come game day.

Davien Kerr 84.3

Despite secondary players like Chris Peal and Demetres Samuel Jr. getting the attention for their high level of play, junior Davien Kerr also falls into that category.

Kerr finished the game against the Huskies with an impact grade of 84.3, which ranked 27th nationally.

He finished with two pass breakups, four tackles, and elite coverage against his matchups.

Kerr ranks ninth nationally at safety this season, with an impact grade of 90.3.

Kerr has played a part in this elite secondary of the Orange, which has kept them in games they may otherwise not be in.

Amari Odom 83.8

His first start since mid-December last season, junior transfer Amari Odom made his name heard against the Huskies.

Odom had an impact grade of 83.8, ranking 12 nationally, and it showed.

Odom finished with 335 yards, six total touchdowns, a 73% completion rate, and ran in the walkoff two-point conversion to seal the win.

With the start, Odom is giving fans high expectations, especially taking over for senior Steve Angeli, who led the nation in passing yards before his injury last season.

With so much on the line, it will be interesting to see whether Odom can continue the elite play he showed in his first start and deliver the excitement fans have been waiting for.

To beat UConn, Syracuse needed contributions from across the roster to escape with a 42-41 overtime win, and the PFF grades reflected that.

Hatcher and Hill provided playmaking ability around Odom, while Kerr continued to emerge in the Orange secondary. Most importantly, Odom delivered in his first start and gave Syracuse another reason for optimism at quarterback.

One game won't define the rest of Syracuse's season. Still, if these performances carry over, the Orange may have found several players who can make a difference as they move deeper into their schedule.

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