How Syracuse offseason transfers Cole Weaver, Chris D’Appolonia are adjusting

On Tuesday, quarterback Steve Angeli, wide receiver Cole Weaver and Chris D’Appolonia were on hand to address the media.

Here are three takeaways from the media session with the Orange set to open the 2026 season against New Hampshire later this week.

Angeli comments on Ross-Simmons

It has been a back-and-forth summer for Syracuse senior wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons.

Due to an ongoing litigation on the NCAA’s new “5-in-5” rule, Ross-Simmons is among the class of 2022 athletes who are taking on the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility.

In August, Ross-Simmons was declared eligible, then ineligible, then eligible once again.

Currently, the plans are for Ross-Simmons to suit up for the Orange this weekend when they open their 2026 season against New Hampshire.

Count quarterback Steve Angeli as among those happy to see Ross-Simmons back in an Orange uniform.

"It’s awesome,” Angeli said during Tuesday’s media session. "J-Ross is first and foremost is a great person. He’s a great guy to have on the team. A great locker room guy to have. We’re supporting him through everything going on. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

At the same time, given the eligibility whiplash just in the past few weeks, Angeli is taking nothing for granted.

"That’s just life,” Angeli said. "There’s no guarantees, especially with football with all the uncertainty that goes around.”

Weaver tries puppy yoga

Syracuse redshirt junior wide receiver Cole Weaver has spent the last three seasons at Miami (OH).

Weaver excelled, and was Miami's Offensive Skill Position Player of the Year after leading the team with 45 receptions to go with 642 receiving yards and a touchdown.

He transferred to Syracuse in the offseason, and has appreciated not only playing at a Power 4 team, but also being in a bigger city.

"It’s great to be in a city,” Weaver said. "The previous school I was at was more of college town. So the fact that I have a little more to do outside football, it’s awesome.”

And what exactly has he done to take advantage of what Syracuse has to offer?

"A couple of weeks ago I did puppy yoga,” Weaver said. "That was pretty cool. If you want to try that, I highly recommend. They were white and beautiful. I almost stole one that day.”

D’Appolonia talks camping trip

Another offseason transfer addition was Toledo linebacker Chris D’Appolonia. The Third-Team All-MAC linebacker notched 68 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 1.0 sacks with the Rockets.

During that time, D’Appolonia said he developed many close bonds, and that has changed now that he has transferred to SU.

But it was a camping trip that he took with the team that really made him feel at home.

"Just being around the guys for a night away from a football setting, you get to learn a lot about people,” D’Appolonia said. "For me, that was something that was good for me.”

He’s built trust, and he said that would help on the football field.

"I’ve been here for a few months, and I can honestly say it feels like I’ve been here for a couple years now,” D’Appolonia said. "I’ve grown really close to some of the guys here."

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