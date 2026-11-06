Syracuse vs. Clemson Preview: 5 Keys for the Orange to Stay Hot in the JMA Dome

The 4-4 Syracuse Orange host 5-3 Clemson Tigers, looking to be above .500 since week 1 and continue their ACC win streak.

The Orange are coming off of their biggest win, beating 19 SMU and beating their first ranked opponent since 2024.

Syracuse faces Clemson for the first time since Week 4 of the 2025 season, when Angeli later suffered his season-ending Achilles injury in Death Valley. The Orange won the game but didn’t win another game for the rest of the season, mostly due to quarterback play.

Here are the 5 keys to Syracuse beating the Tigers and continuing their conference game win streak.

Forcing Clemson To Throw

Clemson hasn’t been the best offense this season, mainly because of a very sketchy passing game.

In the ACC, the Tigers rank last in passing yards per game and total yards per game. Clemson is also in the bottom three in points per game.

Clemson is led by freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds, who didn’t start the year. Since becoming the starter in week 3, he hasn’t been much.

Reynolds currently has 1285 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, completing 65% of his passes. However, he threw two of his three touchdowns in his last game in Clemson’s twelve-point win against FSU.

Reynolds is good at using his legs to extend drives, with 249 rushing yards and two touchdowns, which kept the Clemson offense on the field in multiple games this year.

For Syracuse to continue their win streak, they need to force Reynolds to stay in the pocket and beat them with his arm, which hasn’t been the best this season.

Continue Running The Ball

Syracuse's rushing attack has been one of its most consistent ways to score.

Led by junior running back Ahmad Miller, who has been great for the Orange, the team has 426 yards and six touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry.

The Orange also have home-run player sophomore Tylik Hill, who is currently leading the Team with 515 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Orange face a Tigers defense that ranks top six in rushing yards allowed, with 123 per game, which could be a factor.

If Syracuse can continue its rushing success against Clemson's strong run defense, it will not only benefit the running game but the passing game too and help control the clock, as the Orange did well in their win against SMU.

Keep finding Umari Hatcher

When Syracuse's offense is clicking, the name that comes up is six-year wide receiver Umari Hatcher, who is one of the best playmakers in the country.

Hatcher has 952 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 60 catches, all of which rank at least top 10 nationally and top three in the ACC.

Lately, opposing teams have tried to take Hatcher out because of the gravity and threat he brings. But with Hatcher being limited, it has opened up for other wideouts like freshman Calvin Russell and sophomore tight end Daunte Bacheyie.

But continuing to get Hatcher the ball will only help Syracuse score points, as shown in last week's game vs. SMU, where, despite not scoring a touchdown, Hatcher had six catches for 65 yards and a critical first down to set up Syracuse's game-leading touchdown to win the game.

Hatcher remains a focal point of this offense, and getting him the ball will increase Syracuse's chances of beating Clemson.

Playing Mistake Free

In last week's game against SMU, one of the main factors in Syracuse's upset was limiting self-inflicted mistakes.

Against SMU, the Orange had no turnovers, while they forced two turnovers, both fumbles.

Syracuse also had seven penalties but only for 49 yards, while SMU had nine penalties for 90 yards. Still, they don’t want to have seven penalties, but not letting them be a lot of yards really helped Syracuse.

Discipline and not turning the ball over will be a big factor in this game, as earlier in the season it cost the Orange a few games. Playing disciplined and protecting the ball will play a role in who wins the game.

History Repeating

Syracuse and Clemson have been rivals for the last 10 years, starting in 2017 when Syracuse beat No. 2 Clemson at home, coming off a national championship and going on to win it the next season.

Syracuse beat Clemson before in the JMA Wireless Dome, back when signal caller Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Dino Babers was head coach.

A big part of their win also involved getting the crowd involved, which also played a factor in last week's game against SMU. Playing through the Loud House and having the crowd contribute has made it hard for some of the best teams to beat the Orange.

Final Thoughts

History could repeat itself nearly a decade after Syracuse shocked Clemson inside the Dome.

This Syracuse team enters Saturday with something it didn't have earlier in the season: momentum. The Orange have won two straight ACC games, knocked off a ranked opponent, and found more consistency on both sides of the ball.

Beating Clemson will require Syracuse to force Reynolds to win from the pocket, establish the run, get Hatcher involved, and avoid the costly mistakes that hurt the Orange earlier this season.

Clemson may not be the same national powerhouse Syracuse upset in 2017, but beating the Tigers would still represent another major step in the Orange's turnaround.

With the Loud House behind them and a chance to move above .500, Syracuse can prove its recent success is more than a two-game hot streak.

History has happened in the Dome before. Saturday gives the Orange a chance to write another chapter.

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