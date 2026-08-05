The Syracuse receiving corps will look entirely different from the one last season. Due to departures and graduations, major offensive producers of last year had to be replaced. The void left by wide receivers Jontay Cook III, Darrell Gill Jr., Justus Ross-Simmons, and tight end Dan Villari will have the Orange looking to make up for 1,779 yards and 12 touchdowns worth of missing production.

The success of this revamped receiver room will heavily rely on wide receivers coach Josh Gattis’ ability to integrate the new faces into the offense. While they picked up size in the portal, Gattis must rely on the couple of returning speedsters.

Who is returning?

Darien Williams and Tyshawn Russell should both expect to see their roles elevated in the fall. After a productive true freshman season, Williams will most likely be a starter for the Orange and be a reliable target for quarterback Steve Angeli all season.

Russell should see some more opportunities in the fall, while returning red-shirt freshman Darius Johnson should also be counted on more. Johnson caught six passes last season in his limited time, and figured to appear behind Williams as a slot receiver.

The biggest wildcard of this entire position group is, of course, Russell, 5-star freshman. Russell needs no introduction as an athlete, but it's unclear if he'll return from his injury before the end of the season. SU head coach Fran Brown has been insistent that Russell will play at some point this season after he suffered his injury in March.

The Orange reloaded through the portal

Through the portal, the Orange added four impactful receivers to their group. The headliner of the four is 6-foot-3, 220-pound redshirt junior from Miami (OH), Cole Weaver. Weaver brings valuable collegiate experience to the group and his physical frame provides a distinct strength advantage against most of the receivers for Syracuse. Weaver will likely start the season as the starting X receiver as Calvin Russell III recovers from an Achilles injury.

Zamondre Merriweather from Glendale CC/Boise State also projects to be a starter alongside Weaver. Merriweather is also 6-foot-3 and will line up as the Z, next to the tight end. Merriweather was the 66th ranked WR in high school, committed to Boise State, and after not appearing in any games with the Broncos, starred at Glendale CC and is looking to prove his talent with a Power 4 team.

Matthew Outten and Elijah Moore round out the wide receiver transfer group. The speedy Outten is a redshirt freshman from Penn State and will likely playing behind Merriweather as a Z. Moore is a 6-foot-4 receiver from FSU. He played in 14 games in two seasons for the ‘Noles, and was 19th ranked WR for the High School Co. 2024. Moore will be competing with Merriweather and Outten for reps at the Z.

A look at the tight ends

With Villari having graduated, the Orange will rely on returning senior David Clement along with transfer, Noah Myers. Clement did not see many targets last year as he played more of a support role behind Villari, catching just three passes all season.

Meyers is coming to Syracuse from Western Kentucky and he is coming off his most productive season yet. Meyers tallied 32 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in his redshirt-junior season. Meyers should be a solid addition to the offense and will compete with Clement for a starting role, or they will potentially split reps.

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