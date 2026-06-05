The ACC has 17 possible 2026-27 bowl game destinations for its 17 football teams

On the same week that the ACC and its partner Athletic Advantage had to change their ambitious plans for the first college football game to be played in Brazil between N.C. State and Virginia on August 29 (the game was relocated to Charlottesville), the league also revealed its bowl game affiliations.

With realistically 1-2 bids available to ACC teams in a 12 team CFP field, it leaves little room for error in the regular season for a program like the Orange to contend for the ACC championship game, but win a minimum of six games, and then there will be at least a 13th contest to play somewhere in the busy bowl season.

The College Football Playoff stays at 12 teams for perhaps the last season

The ACC fielded two teams (Clemson, SMU) in the first version of the 12 team CFP format in 2024, and national runners-up Miami this past January, despite the Hurricanes not even making the ACC Championship game.

This year's championship game will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first time, and will also mark the longest end of a college football season - January 25, 2027, just four days shy of a five month season in totality, something that the coaches association has lobbied to change.

An unusual quirk in the CFP schedule this season has one quarterfinal game on December 30, then the other three quarterfinals two days later on New Year's Day in major bowl game stadiums. The semifinals do not take place until two weeks late (Jan. 14-15) due to the NFL playoff schedule, with the late title game on January 25.

The ACC has had 11 teams qualify for postseason the last three seasons

That conference postseason streak is the longest in the FBS, the ACC tied with the SEC last season with 11 teams, behind only the Big Ten's 12 postseason teams.

Of course, Syracuse as one of those missing six squads last season so it is going to be imperative that the Orange get off to a strong start with the first two games against New Hampshire and Cal in the Dome to kickoff September.

2026-27 ACC bowl game affiliations (non CFP):

December 18 - Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa

December 18 - Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla.

December 22 - Independence Bowl, Shevreport, La.

December 23 - Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Tex.

December 23 - Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Tex.

December 26 - Pinstripe Bowl, New York

December 26 - Fenway Bowl, Boston

December 26 - Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte

December 28 - Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md.

December 29 - Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham, Ala.

December 29 - Pop-Tarts Bowl, Orlando

December 29 - Alamo Bowl, San Antonio

December 30 - TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville

December 31 - Tony the Tiger Bowl, El Paso, Tex.

December 31 - Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas

Janauary 2 - First Responders Bowl, Dallas

To Be Determined - Holiday Bowl, San Diego

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