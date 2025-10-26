2026 South Carolina wide receiver enjoys Syracuse visit
2026 wide receiver Jay Duncan got his first look at Syracuse when he was in town to watch the Orange take on Pitt on Oct. 18.
The Greenwood (SC) High athlete has seen his stock tick up recently after he received his first offer from Gardner-Webb in September, and added one from Furman earlier in the week.
He’s also drawn interest from high-major programs like Syracuse. During his trip to Central New York, he got to take in a game day atmosphere, meet with the coaching staff, and tour campus.
"The Syracuse trip was great,” Duncan said to The Juice Online. "I really enjoyed seeing the campus and meeting the coaches. The atmosphere was awesome.”
Duncan enjoyed meeting the SU staff
Prior to the trip, Duncan had been in touch with Syracuse assistant Charles Watkins, and the two got to connect in person.
While the Orange ultimately lost the game, 30-13, Duncan felt like the atmosphere around the JMA Wireless Dome at game time was electric and appreciated the time and attention the staff paid to the recruits on hand.
He also respects the culture that head coach Fran Brown has installed about D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).
"I spoke to Coach Watkins about the great impression they made and about the dominate game I’d just had,” Duncan said. "Top highlights were definitely the facilities, meeting the coaches, and getting a feel for the game-day environment.”
Duncan has put up big numbers this fall
The game he’s referring to is a recent game Greenwood played against Woodmont where he hauled in six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.
To date, he’s already racked up 45+ receptions, 600+ yards and six touchdowns.
"Putting up awesome numbers and conquering weekly goals with my brothers has only been a blessing,” Duncan said. "The number one improvement I'm showing is my ability to block and create opportunities for my teammates.”
Duncan talks about his recruitment
Along with Syracuse and his offer schools, Duncan has heard from South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Sacramento State, among others.
Duncan has been overlooked for some time, but in his senior season, he’s finally starting to turn heads.
"I’m a 6-foot-3 route runner with an outstanding catch radius,” Duncan said. "Great at understanding leverage and getting yards after the catch."
