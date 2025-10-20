5 recruits react to their visits for Syracuse v. Pitt
Syracuse hosted more than 50 recruits on campus to take in their matchup against Pitt on Saturday. Though the Orange ultimately lost, 30-13, many of them raved about the trip.
We caught up with 5 of them to get their takes on their visits.
2026 ATH Tyrell Grant (Syracuse commit)
2026 quarterback/ATH Tyrell Grant committed to Syracuse in June and made his way back to Central New York this weekend.
"Had a great visit," Grant said. "Was good to be home. Would have been better if we got the dub but the atmosphere was great."
The Suffolk (VA) Nansemond River signal caller selected the Orange over offers from Navy, Cornell, Army, and William and Mary, among others, and previously discussed with The Juice Online why he committed to the Orange.
"Fran Brown," Grant said. "He is different and I know that he is passionate about creating a culture and winning."
2028 QB Dominick Sgambellone III
2028 quarterback Dominick Sgambellone III plays at neary Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy and has been on campus many times.
Saturday was his latest trip, and he said his top highlight was getting to reconnect with the SU coaching staff.
"(The coaches) were very personable and were open to all the questions we had about their school," Sgambellone said. "The atmosphere was also amazing and something everyone should get to experience."
In a previous interview, Sgambellone mentioned the Syracuse community thinks highly of Brown and the rest of the staff.
“The community is really supportive of Fran," Sgambellone said. "He's came in and done a lot of great things for the program, and everybody really loves what he's done.”
2027 ATH J'Ron Brown Jr.
2027 ATH J'Ron Brown Jr. got his first look at Central New York over the weekend. We spoke with the McKinney (TX) North prospect earlier in the week, and he had high expectations coming into the trip.
SU did not disappoint after he had a chance to see the facilities and campus, as well as get to know the coaching staff better.
"I look at Cuse now as a family team," Brown said. "It’s more than football."
2027 QB Jamison Roberts
The 2027 class Saraland (AL) High signal caller picked up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse earlier in the month, and quickly scheduled a visit to get up to Syracuse.
For Roberts, it was hard to pick a top highlight from the trip.
"My favorite part of the visit was really all of it," Roberts said. "It was evident that Syracuse had great football culture and education from the moment I stepped on the campus."
2026 DL Isaac Chukwurah
2026 defensive lineman Isaac Chukwurah has been committed to Penn State since April, but with the recent firing of coach James Franklin, Chukwurah has opened up his recruitment.
He holds over two dozen offers, and the Orange extended him one over the weekend during his trip.
"They showed mad love while I was up there," Chukwurah said as part of a longer interview. "Definitely considering Cuse after the trip."
