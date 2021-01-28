After last season was abruptly ended, Syracuse Men's Lacrosse is back. They held on to a few seniors from last year, and as a result most of their starters from last year are the same faces that will be on the field this year. Make no mistake, this year Syracuse Men's Lacrosse isn't rebuilding, they are reloading. The team was ranked #2 in the country according to US Lacrosse Magazine Division I Preseason Poll. Bottom line: get ready for a ride. This Syracuse Men's Lacrosse team has a real shot at winning a national title.

Note: Syracuse Men's Lacrosse 2021 Schedule has yet to be released. AllSyracuse.com will post the schedule when it is available.

SYRACUSE MEN'S LACROSSE 2021 SEASON PREVIEW

Click on the links below to access the articles

Part 1: A Look Back Before Looking Ahead

Part 2: The Ones Who Stayed

Part 3: Defense Positional Preview

Part 4: Midfield Positional Preview

Part 5: Attack Positional Preview

Part 6: Meet the Freshman

In the 2021 season preview, there were six different parts, each which explored a different aspect of this season. In Part 1, we looked back at last year's season before looking ahead. Last year took a twist that none of us expected, and it gave all spring sport athletes a newfound appreciation for the sport. Next, we discussed the seniors who decided to stay for a fifth year. There was a lot of talent in the class of 2020 and luckily, the Syracuse Men's Lacrosse was able to return some if it, most notably, attackmen Stephen Rehfuss. In Parts 3,4, and 5, we did previews of each position. Bottom line there is Syracuse is stacked at every position from their attackmen all the way down to their goalie, Drake Porter. Lastly, we took a look at the incoming class of freshman, several of which have the potential to see some minutes this spring despite a very large returning roster. Get ready to have some fun watching these guys this season.