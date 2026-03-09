2027 Garden State ATH ‘looking forward’ to upcoming Syracuse trip

2027 ATH Amaree Ervin will get another look at Syracuse when he visits Central New York for spring practice on April 7.

The Paramus (NJ) Catholic linebacker/tight end previously competed at Franchise Camp in June, and said he’s looking forward to returning next month.

"I think the Syracuse program is very elite, especially at developing players,” Ervin said to The Juice Online.

Ervin visited over the summer

During his trip over the summer, he got to see campus, tour the facilities and get to know the coaching staff.

“The facilities are great,” Ervin said. “The coaches are great too. And Syracuse also has a great fan base.”

One of the coaches he got to meet was Emmanuel Marc, and the two have stayed in touch since then.

Marc was the coach who invited Ervin to spring practice.

“Coach Marc is a great coach,” Ervin said. “We have built a great relationship ever since talking and is a great person.”

Ervin believes in an SU rebound

Among the topics they’ve discussed is the culture the Orange have since head coach Fran Brown started at SU two seasons ago.

He has preached the mantra D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) as a way of living both on and off the field. Brown has also consistently said the goal for the Orange is to compete for ACC and National Championships.

Injuries derailed the Orange’s 2025 season. After a 3-1 start, they finished 3-9, but Brown has vowed improvement this fall after bringing the top recruiting class in SU history and shuffling his coaching staff.

"I strongly believe they can improve the record,” Ervin said. “They have great coaches and discipline to get it done.”

Ervin looking forward to visit

While he has been coached by the SU staff, he’s looking forward to seeing how the staff coaches its players.

“Looking forward to experiencing the drills and how their normal practices would go,” Ervin said. “Especially on an ACC level.”

Ervin spent most of the 2025 season out with a severe concussion, but says he’s up for a rebound season. The two-way player is being primarily recruited at the linebacker position.

“I'm versatile,” Ervin said. “I'm able to play EDGE and be able to drop in coverage able to make an impact."

