2027 Florida ATH decommits from Syracuse

2027 Tallahassee (FL) Lincoln ATH Davion Crumitie has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced on social media.

In September, Crumitie had pledged to the Orange, selecting SU over offers from Wake Forest, Illinois, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Pittsburgh, among many others.

He has been one of the most heavily recruited prospects in 2026, adding offers from Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and Kentucky since January.

The defensive back/wide receiver has a self reported speed of 23.5 mph, and has logged times of 10.58 in the 100M dash and 21.71 in the 200M.

Crumitie discusses his original offer from the Orange

Crumitie received his Syracuse offer from general manager Tommy Caporale in February 2024 and was excited for the opportunity.

"Coach Cap is great guy," Crumitie said. "God bless him. (We spoke about) how school is going and what I do outside of football."

Crumitie has also taken care of business in the classroom, with a 3.4 GPA.

The defensive back/wide receiver was recruited to Syracuse as an ATH.

"Ball in my hands I’m tryna score," Crumitie said. "Ball in air, it’s mine, WR or DB. Then, my elite speed helps me return kicks and punt returns."

