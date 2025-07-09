2029 QB Frank Hoerst describes 'surreal' first offer from Syracuse
2029 quarterback Frank Hoerst has gotten familiar with the Syracuse football program over the past year.
The Woodstown (NJ) High signal caller watched as another South Jersey QB, Kyle McCord, had a banner year with the Orange, leading the NCAA in passing yards en route to being drafted to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Perhaps Hoerst will one day follow in McCord’s footsteps. Hoerst competed at Syracuse’s 7-on-7 camp in June and earned his first college offer from the Orange.
Hoerest talks Syracuse visit
“It was surreal,” Hoerst said to The Juice Online. “I am really proud to be able to come up to SU and have them offer me. It was awesome to have the opportunity to be there and compete against such top talent.”
The offer came after Hoerst was asked to throw for the coaching staff in a private session after the first day of camp. It had been a long day of competing, playing five games, and Hoerst having led his team to wins on the final play of two games.
But it was worth it.
Offer comes after a private workout
“I was asked to stay afterwords to have a private workout with five other amazing QBs and a handful of talented WRs and DBs,” Hoerst said. “It was a special day.”
Among the coaches watching was head coach Fran Brown. After the workout, Brown approached Hoerst and extended the offer.
“It’s awesome,” Hoerst said. “I’m a big fan. It’s impressive to see what Coach Brown is building since coming to SU. I hope to have the opportunity to learn even more about it.”
That was the vibe he felt throughout the camp.
Hoerst described it as a blur. As a rising freshman, it was his first opportunity to compete at college camps.
“I hope to have the opportunity to come up and see more of the university and the athletic facilities in the future,” Hoerst said. “All of the coaches were so cool and welcoming.”
Hoerst's playing style
Hoerst describes himself as a pro-style passer in the same vein as McCord.
At 6’4” and 195 pounds, Hoerst already possesses the same kind of physicality that McCord flashed in his year at SU.
“Kyle is a local South Jersey guy,” Hoerst said. “It was really cool to see what he was able to accomplish.”
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Discuss Syracuse recruiting and anything else SU related in our FREE Syracuse forum, Cuse Classified! And for more Syracuse coverage, follow us on X @TheJuiceOnline.