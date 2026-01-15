2029 Virginia EDGE previews upcoming Syracuse visit

Syracuse was one of the first schools to reach out to 2029 EDGE Kamari Watson.

He attended camp at SU in 2024, and will make a return trip on Jan. 31 for Syracuse’s Junior Day.

"I think Syracuse has always been a solid program,” Watson said to The Juice Online. "I believe Fran Brown is going to take it to the next level.”

Watson has been hearing from the SU staff

The Norfolk (VA) Maury High star has been in touch with the coaching staff for well over a year now, and was invited to Junior Day by Alex Kelly.

"I love coach Alex Kelly,” Watson said. " That’s my guy. He’s shown me nothing but love and really opened my eyes to the opportunity at Syracuse.”

The two have been speaking about how Watson’s area of Virginia has been under recruited.

Still, it has produced some Division I talent just in the most recent cycle, including Eli Moss (James Madison) and Isaiah Simmons (Pitt).

“We both know the 757 is full of dogs,” Watson said.

Watson previews his upcoming trip

While on the trip, he’s looking forward to getting to know more about the SU program and culture, and develop stronger relationships with the staff.

"I also want to see how the program develops its players and prepares them to succeed both on the field and academically,” Watson said.

Syracuse struggled in the 2025 season, going 3-9 after Fran Brown led SU to a 10-3 record in his first year. Watson believes that the 2024 season is more indicative of what a Fran Brown coached team should be.

"While every program has its down years, with Fran Brown in charge, Syracuse is well positioned for success,” Watson said.

Watson's team finished 14-1

Watson missed three weeks due to an injury in the fall, but overall, he was a major contributor to the Commodores’ 14-1 season.

He describes himself as a technical edge rusher who gets to the quarterback with speed, moves, power and relentless effort.

"I can dominate the pass rush while still holding up against the run,” Watson said. "With my athleticism and quickness, I can step into linebacker and cover backs or tight ends, giving coaches flexibility and playmaking ability across the field.

"I’m the kind of player who can impact the game in every phase setting the edge, creating pressure, making tackles, and changing the momentum whenever it matters."

