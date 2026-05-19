Syracuse offers 2030 prospect, son of legendary NFL running back

2030 three-sport star Adrian Peterson Jr. is a rapidly emerging prospect from Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Ridge Point.

The rising freshman already holds more than half a dozen offers, including Miami, Florida State, Minnesota and Baylor.

Syracuse is also among the schools recruiting the son of NFL legend, with the Orange extending an offer earlier in May.

"I really appreciate the Syracuse offer because it's a good school,” Peterson said to The Juice Online. "I know people who actually (have) been to Syracuse and they told me about how I would get an offer one day. So it’s really cool for that to finally happen.”

Peterson discusses the Syracuse program

Peterson is just getting to know the SU program more, but has already heard about the culture and vision that Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has set for the program.

"I think the Syracuse program is really good and they care about the development of their players,” Peterson said. “ I think the coaches at Syracuse keep it real with players and want the best for their team and players. I also like the D.A.R.T. mindset they have.”

Standing for ‘detailed, accountable, relentless, tough,’ it is a mantra that Brown has instilled since he arrived at SU.

"I really like the D.A.R.T. mindset because it reminds me of my mindset towards football,” Peterson said. "I’m really accountable especially when I see things I may be doing wrong and it’s a good moto."

Peterson's father was an NFL legend

His father, Adrian Peterson, was an NFL running back for 15 seasons in the NFL, and was the MVP in 2012 to go along with seven pro bowls and four selections for First-Team All-Pro.

The two have spoken about what to expect as Peterson draws more attention from schools.

"My dad has gave me some recruiting advice about just what a coach may look for in a player,” Peterson said. “He has helped me understand how it works since he went through it.”

Peterson is a three-sport star and a two-way player

Aside from football, Peterson also runs track and plays baseball.

"I think track is a big factor it makes you stronger builds speed and strength and agility,” Peterson said. "I think it’s just something all football players should do whenever they are free. And baseball has helped me because it helped with my hand eye coordination since I play outfield.”

Peterson has also appeared at multiple positions on the gridiron.

"I am a very dynamic and player you can move around,” Peterson said. “My primary position is wide receiver but I’m also really good at running back and that’s why I can move around. Even on defense, I can play safety and defensive back."

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