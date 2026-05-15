2027 Sunshine State LB calls Syracuse ‘impressive’ ahead of OV

Things have moved quickly between Syracuse and 2027 linebacker Connor Rooney.

The Orange offered Rooney in April during his visit to Central New York for spring practice, and will host him on an official visit on the weekend of May 29.

On the visit, Rooney got a closer understanding of the Syracuse program, from the history of the Orange to the current culture that head coach Fran Brown has instilled since he arrived on campus two seasons ago.

He also got to form closer bonds with the coaching staff, who have stayed in touch with him since. The message has been clear since his visit and offer: SU will develop him both on and off the field, and will prepare him for the rigors of playing in the ACC.

“Syracuse was really impressive with their coaching staff and team camaraderie,” Rooney said to The Juice Online. "They seemed very close as a team.”

Rooney discusses his upcoming OV to Syracuse

He’s looking forward to officially visiting in May and hearing more about Syracuse’s vision for the future, and how he fits into that plan.

"I’m looking to get a feel on the program on a deeper level that will help me on my decision,” Rooney said.

Aside from Syracuse, Rooney has also set an official visit to Charlotte for the weekend after on June 5. Other schools to have offered him include Air Force, Army, Navy, Wofford and Samford, among others.

Rooney said he is appreciative of all the schools recruiting him, and is taking his time to find the right fit.

"I don’t really have my tops schools yet,” Rooney said. "I’m just trying to see and learn about as many as possible and see which ones fit right for me.”

Rooney talks about what factors he's considering

He has, however, sketched out a timeline for when he’ll announce a decision.

"I plan on making the decision over the summer,” Rooney said.

His decision will be based on a variety of different factors.

"I want somewhere where I feel the coach can develop me into the best LB I can be,” Rooney said. "I also want to go somewhere that feels right. Education matters, I want to go somewhere that if I get hurt, I can still graduate with a degree that’s valuable.”

Rooney is an athletic LB who makes plays

The Santa Rosa Beach (FL) South Walton prospect is rated three stars by 247Sports and the No. 129 overall linebacker in his class.

The Seahawks went 8-4 in the 2025 season, and Rooney logged 100 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble over 12 games.

"I’m an athletic sideline-to-sideline linebacker,” Rooney said. “I’m an athlete that can do what’s asked of me wherever I am on the field. I move cleanly and I have good instincts and knowledge of the game that sets me apart.”

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