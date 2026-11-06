'Cuse Is in My Top 2': 2029 NY Athlete Anthony Lucas Reacts To Syracuse Visit

Nearly two years ago, Syracuse was the first school to offer 2029 ATH Anthony Lucas.

The Orange have hosted Lucas several times since then, and most recently, the Rochester (NY) East two-way player was on campus with a large group of recruits to watch the Orange take down No. 19 SMU, 30-27.

"The visit was amazing,” Lucas said to The Juice Online. “I got to experience the team come out play together and win in a tough game.”

Lucas catches up with the coaching staff

Lucas also got to catch up with several coaches, including Tommy Caporale, Deon Maddox and Fran Brown.

"It was mostly just us catching up and talking about the season,” Lucas said.

He also spoke to them about how Syracuse played.

"Cuse came out firing, bringing the energy scoring and getting stops,” Lucas said. “To see them be able to come back and win trailing the Mustangs was inspiring.”

Syracuse continues to impress Lucas

Lucas said his favorite part of the trip was joining the crowd and storming the win after knocking off a ranked opponent. In the Brown era, Syracuse is a perfect 3-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome against ranked opponents.

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He also had a chance to take a photo with elite freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell.

“It was my first time ever seeing him play in person,” Lucas said.

Lucas added that Syracuse continues to be a huge player in his recruitment, and said they were in his top 2.

"Nothing changed (in my view of the Orange),” Lucas said. "Cuse brought the hospitality and the energy. It was just a blessing to be in a position where I could talk to these coaches and enjoy the game.”

Lucas appreciates his recruitment

In a previous interview, Lucas said he was excited about his SU offer, which came directly from Brown.

"He told me that he wanted me to stay home in the state of New York and play for him," Lucas said. "He also encouraged me to take all the visits and enjoy the recruiting process. He said if I continued to work hard and listen to my Uncle/Coach Diddi that I’ll be the No. 1 player in the state."

East is coming off a playoff win, and the EDGE/wide receiver is looking for more to come as the season turns into November.

On defense, he compares himself to Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons. On offense, he reminds people of Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver AJ Brown in his rookie season.

Said Lucas: "I like hitting, but I also like to score."

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