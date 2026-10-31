Top 2028 Recruits Preview Game Day Visits to Syracuse for SMU Matchup

Syracuse will host more than two dozen recruits this weekend as they prepare to battle No. 19 SMU.

We caught up with three recruits prior to their visits to get their thoughts on SU.

2028 offensive lineman Omari Lawson

In October 2025, Jacksonville (FL) Zarephath Academy offensive tackle Omari Lawson was the first commit of Syracuse's 2028 class.

Since then, he's become one of the country's blue chip recruits, and is currently a four-star recruit and the 164th overall prospect in his class according to 247Sports. He also holds well over a dozen offers, including Duke, Florida and Florida State, among many others.

Lawson will be on campus again this weekend and has cited Syracuse head coach Fran Brown as a big reason for why he has stayed committed to the Orange despite heavy interest from a large group of schools.

"Coach Fran," Lawson said to The Juice Online when asked why he picked the Orange. "He's a great coach, a great guy, and a great mentor."

He said the Orange is getting someone who is going to make an impact at SU.

"I’m a physical lineman who loves to compete," Lawson said.

2028 offensive lineman Ty Winn

Syracuse has long prioritized the 2028 Philadelphia (PA) Monsignor Bonner offensive lineman, whose offer sheet also includes Georgia, Penn State and Michigan, among others.

Winn is a four-star prospect and the No. 169 overall recruit in the 2028 class according to 247Sports.

He was on campus for spring practice in April, and came away with a great impression of his visit.

“It was amazing,” Winn said. “They really set the bar.”

Winn said that Syracuse is definitely a contender in his recruitment.

"They’re high on my board,” Winn said. "They really set the bar as far as the experience. Me and my family had a great time. Everything was amazing."

2028 quarterback Anthony Smith

The Fairmont (WV) High signal caller's first offer was from Syracuse in Jan. 2025, and he's since piled on offers from Sacramento State, Towson, Miami (OH) and Toledo, among others.

He visited last October for Syracuse's game against Pittsburgh, and though the Orange lost, he appreciated the hospitality.

"it was a good trip," Smith said. "It's always smooth and I love making the trip up. The best parts of the trip is just the environment it feels very comfortable."

Afterward, he dished on where Syracuse stands in his recruitment.

"Syracuse definitely ranks high in my list of schools," Smith said.

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