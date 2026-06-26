2028 ATH Blake Nelson 'excited and grateful' for Syracuse offer after camp

2028 ATH Blake Nelson is no stranger to Syracuse.

Nelson, who has appeared at four different positions on the football field (linebacker, defensive end, tight end, wide receiver), first got a look at Syracuse for Franchise Camp in June 2025.

He returned in June 2026, and after an impressive performance, the Milton (MA) Academy two-way athlete earned his first Power 4 offer from the Orange. It adds to his sheet, which includes an offer he received from Brown in May.

"I’m very excited and grateful that I had the opportunity to earn it at camp,” Nelson said to The Juice Online.

Nelson connects with Kehres

Nelson received his Syracuse offer from defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

"Coach VK seems like an amazing guy definitely somebody I want coaching me,” Nelson said.

While they did speak about football, Kehres connected with Nelson on topics that went beyond the gridiron.

"We just talked about family and school and majors I would be interested in,” Nelson said.

Kehres and Nelson talk football

When they did talk about football, Kehres emphasized how Syracuse can develop him into a top flight ACC player.

Kehres came over from Toledo in the offseason where he led a defense that ranked in the top 5 in several different categories in the country, including including total defense (second), passing efficiency defense (second), and scoring defense (fourth).

They also spoke about philosophies. Kehres mantra is “11 as 1,” emphasizing how Syracuse’s defense is predicated on the unit coming together as a team. Head coach Fran Brown’s mantra is D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

Nelson appreciated learning more about both.

"I loved it,” Nelson said. “Honestly, it was a great experience.”

Nelson has impressed on both sides of the ball

Nelson transferred to Milton Academy in the offseason, which is coming off a 7-2 season, playing one of the most difficult schedules in the northeast. He comes to Milton via Braintree (MA) Archbishop Williams.

In his sophomore season on offense, he recorded 850 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, primarily as a tight end. On defense, he finished with 60 tackles and 13 sacks, mostly out of the linebacker position, where he’s being recruited at. He also finished as a CCL All-Star and League MVP.

Nelson said he’s interested in returning to Syracuse in the fall for a game day experience. Until then, he plans on keeping in touch with the coaches and staff.

"The overall Cuse program seems great,” Nelson said. "The coaching staff is awesome."

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