2027 ATH Michael McQueen reacts to ‘amazing’ Syracuse official visit and offer

Syracuse hosted Mount Holly (NJ) Rancocas Valley defensive back/wide receiver Michael McQueen for an official visit over the weekend and he tells The Juice Online he enjoyed the visit.

McQueen committed to Temple prior to the trip, but he still took the trip to Central New York to get a better understanding of the Orange.

"It was amazing,” McQueen said. "I loved everything about it.”

McQueen goes in-depth on his visit

He got a close look at campus and the facilities, got to meet with the players and coaches, and heard their pitch for why McQueen would be a good fit at SU.

McQueen said one of the top highlights of the trip was seeing how SU operates.

“Watching them practice and being in the meeting allowed me to get the early experience seeing how the program is ran,” McQueen said.

McQueen gets to know the coaching staff

He also spent time with several members of the coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Josh Gattis and head coach Fran Brown.

"I talked to coach Gattis a lot,” McQueen said. "We talked about the intensity the Orange plays at and how I can contribute to the team.”

Syracuse views McQueen as an ATH, and if he were to play offense, they discussed how SU likes to utilize its air attack. In 2024, Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord led the nation in passing, and through four games of last season, Steve Angeli held the same title before he went down with a season-ending injury.

McQueen reacts to his SU offer

The Orange also took the next step forward in his recruitment when they extended him an offer. It came from Brown.

"I appreciate the fact that I have an offer,” McQueen said. "It means a lot coming from coach Fran and the fact that they’re in the ACC. Playing in a prestigious conference (has) been a dream of mine.”

Currently, McQueen is still committed to Temple, and he said he doesn’t have a current timeline to decide on the Syracuse offer.

When asked if he was keeping an open mind to the Syracuse offer, McQueen responded ‘yes.’

McQueen is a two-way star

In 2025, McQueen didn’t allow any touchdowns as a defensive back, and just 15 yards total in man coverage. As a wide receiver, he logged 22 receptions and 400+ yards.

"I am an electric receiver that can run every route in the route tree,” McQueen said. “I am a patient DB that can play man and zone at a high level and also guard slot receivers."

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