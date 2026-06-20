2028 OL Samuel Furr IV ‘excited’ for first P4 offer from Syracuse

It’s been a busy start to the summer for 2028 West Orange (NJ) High lineman Samuel Furr IV.

The two-way player logged camps at Fairleigh Dickinson, Syracuse, Monmouth, Rutgers and North Carolina, and during his visit to SU on June 7, he came away with his first Power 4 offer from the Orange.

"My offer from Cuse its really a blessing come true,” Furr said to The Juice Online. "My first Power 4 offer and I just feel excited and happy on how much more is about to happen.”

Furr received his offer from Brown

The offer came from Syracuse head coach Fran Brown after Furr impressed as an offensive lineman at Franchise Camp.

"Coach Fran is a really great coach,” Furr said. "I like how he pushes is players do be the best. After talking to him and getting to know him, I feel like we can build a relationship in the future.”

The two spoke about life on and off the field.

“We spoke about knowing my backstory and seeing how I play, he said he sees the grit and heart I play with,” Furr said. "He asked me I’ve got to realize what I do this for and that will make everything.”

Furr enjoyed Franchise Camp

As for the camp itself, Furr got to work the most with offensive line coach Juan Castillo. He has over 40 years of experience at both the college and professional levels, and Furr appreciated all the advice he received.

"I thought it was a great camp getting to showcase all my talents,” Furr said. "Also just getting to learn from coach Castillo was great. Learning the little things, when to punch and the amount of kicking I need to do as a lineman.”

He also got to know assistant offensive line coach Jeff Ambrosie.

"I liked all the coaches,” Furr said. "I feel like they brought a good energy when we were in 1-on-1s."

Furr expects improvement this fall

Furr said that he expects Syracuse to do a lot better this fall, improving on Syracuse's 3-9 record from last year.

"I think the program is a great program,” Furr said. "I feel like people that go there are getting the best of the best from some of the best coaches in the nation. With all the coaches and players they have they could have a playoff run next year."

Furr describes his playing style as being aggressive off the ball, especially in the run blocking game. He’s being look at as an offensive guard at the moment, but sees the potential in being developed into a tackle down the line.

"When it comes to pass protection, I feel like I'm very patient,” Furr said. “Working everyday is really paying off. I also feel like I have a great first punch."

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