Blue chip four-star 2028 ATH discusses Syracuse and recruitment

In fall 2024, Syracuse was one of the first schools to offer Middletown (DE) High ATH Tysir Young.

At the time, it was his third offer, and he was a rising prospect.

Consider his star in full bloom now.

Young's recruitment has skyrocketed

Young is widely regarded as one of the best 2028 prospects in the country, and now holds over 20 offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana and Kentucky, among many others. 247Sports rates him as the No. 113 overall prospect in his class, and a composite four-star player.

"To have 20 offers is a blessing man,” Young said to The Juice Online. “I give all glory to God. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Young said he plans on taking more visits in his junior season, but the schools standing out to him at the moment are Miami, Oregon, Georgia Tech and South Carolina, though that is subject to change as his recruitment goes on.

Young added that he is still considering Syracuse.

Young led his team to a state championship

His Cavaliers team is coming off a state championship in Delaware after a 10-3 season. Middletown defeated Salesianum 28-14 in the championship game, with Young leading the way as a two-way player.

On defense as an EDGE/linebacker, he notched 85.5 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 13 TFLs and two FFs. On offense as a tight end, he had 16 receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

“Compared to last season, I believe I had a better year,” Young said. “Can't wait to get back on the field and improve even more.”

That type of versatility has allowed him to become an elite bluechip recruit.

"As an OLB I can play in coverage, stop the run, and also rush the passer," Young said. "I play in a defense that allows me to do all three. As a tight end I'm able to both block and catch so I would call myself pretty versatile."

Young discusses his SU offer

Young received his Syracuse offer in October 2024, and later visited for spring practice in April.

"The Syracuse offer was a nice surprise," Young said at the time. "It's an offer from a program thats headed in the right direction."

The two coaches leading his recruitment are Fran Brown and Dennis Thomas. He got to meet both when he visited Syracuse for its matchup against Georgia Tech in September 2024.

"I think they are both really good coaches but seem like great people also," Young said.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.