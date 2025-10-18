Brandon Jefferson says Syracuse offer ‘means a lot'
2028 wide receiver Brandon Jefferson is a top prospect from the DMV area.
The Baltimore (MD) Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High holds offers from Virginia Tech, Charlotte, and Maryland, and was most recently re-offered by Syracuse. The Orange had originally offered him in January 2024 when Fran Brown first arrived on campus, and that relationship has continue through to present.
“The Syracuse offer means a lot,” Jefferson said to The Juice Online. “It's close to home.”
Jefferson has been in touch with Coach Nixon
Jefferson has been in touch with several of the coaches on the Syracuse staff, including offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. The two have spoken about how Jefferson would fit in with the offense and how Syracuse spreads around the ball to its receivers.
In 2024, Syracuse led the nation in passing yards, and continued to do so through week four of the current college football season.
Nixon’s offense is predicated on having elite talent at wide receiver like Jefferson.
"I think coach Nixon is a great offensive coordinator,” Jefferson said. “He knows how to spread the ball.”
Syracuse among the schools standing out to Jefferson
Jefferson has also had conversations with the Syracuse coaching staff about the cultural philosophy of the program under head coach Fran Brown.
They have emphasized the D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) mantra, and that is something that has resonated with Jefferson.
As a result, he said that Syracuse is one of the schools standing out to him in his recruitment at the moment.
"Syracuse, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia Tech,” Jefferson said when asked about his current top schools.
The Orange has spent time recruiting the DMV under Brown. Out of the 28 commitments in the 2026 class, four of them come from the DMV area.
"I feel like it’s better to keep us close to home,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson off to a great start
In the 2024 season, he finished with 51 receptions for 837 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s off to another great start this season, with the goal of becoming All-State. 247 Sports lists him as a three-star recruit.
So far, the Mustangs are 5-1 on the season and are positioned as one of the top teams in Maryland.
“I block well, win 50/50 (balls), and I’m quick off the line,” Jefferson said. “I'm disciplined and coachable."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.