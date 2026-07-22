Top 2028 New York prospect 'happy and proud' of Syracuse offer

2028 ATH Andrew Johnstone is a Long Island native who hit a major turning point in his recruitment when he received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in July.

The Patchogue-Medford (NY) High tight end, offensive lineman and defensive end had been up at Syracuse earlier in April for spring practice, and the Orange staff has been in touch with him ever since.

"I am very happy and proud of the offer,” Johnstone said to The Juice Online. "It feels good to know that my hard work has paid off and my talent is getting recognized.”

Johnstone appreciates the conversation with Nixon

The offer came from Syracuse offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon.

"The call with coach Nixon went very well,” Johnstone said. "He gave me an offer because he likes what he sees in me and he believes that I have the talent to play at next level for them.”

The two also spoke about how Johnstone’s offseason is going, and Nixon added that he was excited about his talent and building a relationship with Johnstone as his recruitment moves along.

Johnstone sees SU recruiting New York hard

Since Syracuse head coach Fran Brown arrived at Syracuse two seasons ago, one of his goals has been to recruit the northeast and specifically keep the best New York players at home.

That was solidified recently with 2027 running back Elijah Kimble, a Western New York native and No. 1 ranked player in the state, committing to the Orange.

Johnstone has noticed.

"I think that Syracuse recruiting New York is a smart move,” he said. "I feel as if New York is an over looked state when it comes to football. New York has some players who can play at the next level.”

Johnstone talks about his spring visit

Johnstone enjoyed his trip up to Central New York in April where he go tot learn more about the program and what it can do for his football career.

"My spring practice went well,” Johnstone said. "I met with position coaches, toured facilities and learned more about what a practice schedule really looked like.”

As a result, he holds a positive impression of SU, and believes the Orange is in for a significant improvement over their 3-9 season in 2025.

"I think that the Syracuse program is up and coming,” Johnstone said. "I think after the off season they had they will sneak up on some teams this year."

Though Johnstone plays multiple positions, the 6-foot-6, 267-pound prospect is being recruited as an offensive lineman.

Said Johnstone: "Syracuse, along with other schools, view me as an athletic frame to put weight on and dominate in the trenches."

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