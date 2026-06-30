2028 QB Brysen Hall ‘excited’ about Syracuse offer

In October, 2028 QB Brysen Hall got his first look at Central New York for a game day experience as Syracuse played against Pitt.

The Orange took their next step forward in their recruitment of Hall when they offered the Wadsworth (OH) High signal caller earlier in June.

"I was very excited about the offer,” Hall said to The Juice Online.

Hall goes in-depth on his SU offer

He received the offer from Syracuse coach Charlie Brewer after the offensive staff analyzed his film.

The film shows an efficient, accurate passer who guided his team to an 11-1 record in the 2025 season. Hall finished with 2,490 yards and 29 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

Syracuse added several new coaches in the offseason, including quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan. While Hall hasn’t had the chance to connect with Ryan yet, he said he’s looking forward to ‘meeting him when I am able to visit.’

"Honestly I am thankful for every opportunity,” Hall said. "I am looking forward to continue building relationships with all of the staffs.”

Hall believes SU is in for a better season

The Orange struggled after quarterback Steve Angeli went down with a season-ending injury in the 2025 season. They started with a promising 3-1 start, but lost their remaining games, underscoring the importance of the quarterback position.

Angeli is healthy, and with the new coaches in place as well as several promising incoming quarterback transfers and freshmen, Hall believes the 2026 season will go better for SU as a result.

"I think Syracuse will have a good team this season,” Hall said.

Hall has previously said that he is perfectly built to run Syracuse’s offense, which certainly factored into why he was offered.

"The offense they run is similar to the one I run in high school with a lot of RPOs and designed passes,” Hall said. "It is definitely a system that I can see myself feeling comfortable with. The coaches actually talked to me about how they feel their offense is similar to what my team is running and they like that.”

Hall is looking forward to this fall

As for Hall, he’s looking forward to building on Wadsworth’s 11-1 season, which ended in a disappointing loss in the playoffs.

The 247Sports composite four-star quarterback also holds offers from Pittsburgh, South Florida, Kent State and Buffalo, among others.

"I am excited to show my competitiveness and leadership this season,” Hall said.

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