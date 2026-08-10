2028 ATH Dontaye Day-Thompson 'extremely happy' with Syracuse offer

2028 ATH Dontaye Day-Thompson is an emerging prospect from Atlantic City (NJ) High.

He currently holds three offers from Syracuse, Temple and Delaware State, and is also a star guard on the basketball team.

Day-Thompson received his Syracuse offer from head coach Fran Brown back in January of 2025.

"I’m extremely happy with being offered by coach Fran Brown,” Day-Thompson said to The Juice Online. “It’s a blessing to be in the position that they value my talent enough to offer me.”

Day-Thompson connects with Fran Brown

While Brown did discuss football with Day-Thompson, the conversation went beyond that, with Day-Thompson saying that they spoke ‘about life.'

"Coach Brown is a guy that’s known for keeping it real with everyone,” Day-Thompson said. "I appreciate that from a coach especially during the recruitment process.”

Brown, originally from Camden, has made it a point to recruit the Garden State hard since he arrived on campus two seasons ago.

In his first recruiting cycle in 2024, Brown took 13 players from New Jersey. Day-Thompson is just the latest example of Syracuse extending its reach into the state.

"I love that Syracuse is recruiting NJ,” Day-Thompson said. "I believe we are one of the best football states in the country and it shows consistently on the next level. There is a lot of hidden gems in this state recruit-wise.”

A two-way, two-sport athlete

On the hardwood, he’s turned into a top scorer for Atlantic City High, logging a 50-point effort in February.

On the gridiron, he’s a defensive back and wide receiver, and is currently being recruited most as an offensive player.

In the 2025 season, Day-Thompson finished with 540 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, and even added a throwing, rushing, and special teams touchdown.

He’s looking forward to showing additional versatility this fall.

"I want to show my talents in all facets of the game, offense, defense, and special teams,” Day-Thompson said. "With all that being said, I want to be looked at as one of the best players in the state after this year.”

He describes himself as an aggressive player on both sides of the field who plays beyond his size.

"I’m not afraid of going across the middle to make a big catch and vise versa on defense,” Day-Thompson said. "I like playing fast as well."

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