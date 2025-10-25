2028 quarterback recaps a ‘great’ trip to Syracuse
2028 quarterback Brysen Hall got his first look at Syracuse over the weekend when he was invited to watch the Orange take on Pitt.
Though SU ultimately lost, 30-13, Hall made the most of his visit by connecting with the coaches, seeing campus and the faculties, and getting a feel for what it would be like playing at Syracuse.
"I thought it was a great trip,” Hall said to The Juice Online. "It was good to get a feel of the campus for the first time and experience a game day.”
Hall gets to know the coaching staff
Part of that experience was meeting with the coaches, which included coach Charles Watkins.
The two talked a lot about football, but also what about what a Syracuse education could do for his future.
"We talked about the communications program at Syracuse which interests me,” Hall said. "We also talked a lot about the football program including some of their new facilities. I am very appreciative for the time Coach Watkins spent with my family and me.”
Hall feels comfortable in the Syracuse system
Other coaches he met with included Blaine Miller and Nunzio Campanile.
"The offense they run is similar to the one I run in high school with a lot of RPOs and designed passes,” Hall said. "It is definitely a system that I can see myself feeling comfortable with. The coaches actually talked to me about how they feel their offense is similar to what my team is running and they like that.”
That all led to a very positive first experience in Central New York for Hall, who also owns offers from Miami (OH), Toledo and Kent State.
"There were many things that I liked from the trip,” Hall said. "I really enjoyed getting to see the campus. I also enjoyed the game as well as getting to meet the coaches and build relationships."
Hall is off to a perfect start
The Wadsworth (OH) High signal caller is off to a great start this season and has led his team to a perfect 9-0 record.
And while his play on the field has been instrumental to his team’s success, he values the work he’s put in off the field just as much.
"I feel like I am a leader as well as a great teammate,” Hall said. "I take my preparation very seriously and love getting in extra work. I am very thankful to be able to play quarterback I love it."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.