2028 DL Cam Toomey 'grateful' for Syracuse offer
One of the top New York recruits in the 2028 class is Saratoga (NY) Springs defensive lineman Cam Toomey.
He received his first offer from Penn State in June and that was followed up by another Power 4 offer from Syracuse later that month.
"I’m really grateful for the opportunity that they’ve given me,” Toomey said to The Juice Online. "They’re a great program that is definitely starting to build something special under Fran Brown. I’m very excited to continue building the relationships with the coaches.”
Toomey's relationship with the SU staff
The offer came from defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson and EDGE coach Nick Williams.
"I’ve met and talked with coach Robinson and coach Williams before during visits I’ve taken there in the past,” Toomey said. “My favorite thing about them is their energy and their passion. Especially at the camp that I attended at Syracuse it really gave me a perspective of how they runs things there and the energy they bring with them. Coach Williams energy when he was bouncing around station to station hyping dudes up got me fired up.”
As Toomey mentioned, he’s been at Syracuse before. He was last there for Franchise Camp in June where he earned the offer, but he’s also been at Syracuse two other times in 2025 in January and also for spring practice in April.
"The energy there was different from the other camps I’ve been to,” Toomey said. "Like during 1-on-1s coaches would go crazy at the end of reps and choose what matchups they wanted to see. We also watched a bit of film in the meeting rooms there to show us what drills we were going to do when we got back out to the field, which is something I never had done at any other camp and it was very helpful."
At the end of camp, he received his offer.
“We just talked about how they’ve been keeping up with my progress and they were very impressed by my performance at the camp,” Toomey said. "Coach Willams mentioned how he definitely see’s me playing at Syracuse in the future as an EDGE rusher or a defensive tackle.”
Syracuse's emphasis on New York
Since coach Brown has arrived on campus, he’s revitalized Syracuse’s recruiting. The Orange recruiting classes in the last two cycles are the highest they’ve been since modern recruiting services started ranking players 25 years ago.
Part of his philosophy has been staying within the borders of Syracuse’s home state, New York. Toomey is the latest Empire State recruit SU is pursuing, and he’s noticed that SU has placed an emphasis on placing a wall around New York.
"I think Coach Fran has something special going with wanting to keep the best players home,” Toomey said. "It’s great for the players since it’s close to home and they are a very, very good program especially recently. I think he’s going to see a lot of success with this idea since they already have so many commits that are from New York.”
What's next for Toomey
This fall, he’s looking to show why he’s earned the offers of two of the premier northeast football programs.
"I’m just looking to show my improvement,” Toomey said. "I have improved a lot since last season and I’m very excited to show it off this season. I told many coaches to keep an eye on me this season because it’s gonna be a big one for me. Since last season I have added many pass rush moves to my game and also got much stronger and bigger in the off season.”
He’s a versatile lineman that can play across multiple positions.
"I have a great get off with strong quick hands and feet,” Toomey said. "One thing I have been working on in my pass rush is a second move for when my initial move doesn’t work. That’s something coaches have told me I have to improve on. But I do have the ability to beat the lineman with a finesse move and a power move."
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Got a recruiting tip on Syracuse? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.