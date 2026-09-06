2028 OL Cash Patrick Breaks Down Syracuse Offer: ‘Blessed to Get It’

2028 Celina (OH) High offensive lineman Cash Patrick is one of the fastest rising prospects in his class.

He already holds double digits offers, including from schools like Boston College, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

One of his most recent comes from Syracuse, and it’s a school that he’s looking forward to getting to know better as his recruitment goes on.

"I thought the Cuse offer was amazing,” Patrick said to The Juice Online. “Blessed to get it.”

Patrick receives his offer from Giovagnoli

The offer came from Syracuse assistant coach Tony Giovagnoli.

"I think Tony is amazing person and awesome to talk to,” Patrick said. "I can tell he is good friends with everyone.”

Aside from the offer, the two spoke about Syracuse and the proud tradition of the program.

The Orange has had a history of developing offensive lineman for the next level, including Matthew Bergeron, who was a second round pick from the NFL Atlanta Falcons in 2023 and recently signed a long-term contract extension.

They also spoke about the culture at Syracuse. Since head coach Fran Brown arrived two seasons ago, he’s discussed focusing his team on D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough).

“We spoke about the school and their practice field,” Patrick said. “And how they run things there.”

Patrick discusses his recruitment

Another topic was who his position coach would be should he attend Syracuse.

In the offseason, SU hired OL coach Juan Castillo, who has more than 40 years of experience at the NFL and college ranks.

“I really like the O-line coach,” Patrick said.

Patrick is a three-sport athlete, also competing in track & field and wrestling.

Other schools to have offered include Toledo, Miami (OH), Connecticut, Bowling Green and Kent State.

Patrick is early in his recruitment, and said he plans on taking his time to find the right school.

That said, certain schools are currently standing out so far.

“Syracuse, UConn and VT are some big ones,” Patrick said.

Patrick plays for one of the top Ohio programs

Celina is off to a fast start to the season, having started 3-0 in the competitive Western Buckeye Conference.

Patrick has been at the heart of his team’s success.

"I am rough, tough, lineman,” Patrick said. "I love to but people in the ground and making my team a lot better."

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