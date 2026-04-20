Bradyn Paulozzi discusses Syracuse commitment

Last week, 2027 EDGE/linebacker Bradyn Paulozzi committed to Syracuse, selecting the Orange over offers from Marshall, Kent State, Central Michigan, Miami (OH), Toledo and Eastern Michigan, among others. He joined us on the Juice on the Cuse Podcast, presented by Bleav and On SI to discuss his decision.

“It's great,” Paulozzi said. "It's awesome. I'm super excited for this opportunity. I'm happy to be a part of the family.”

One of the biggest reasons he cited was Syracuse defensive coordinator Vince Kehres. Kehres recruited Paulozzi when he was at Toledo, and that relationship carried over into his time at SU.

“(Coach Kehres) is loyal to the program, to every program he's been to. He's been at it for years. And he's one of the top defense coordinators in the country. I love to play for him. He's a great guy. The staff is all down to earth people. They're all wonderful.”

Paulozzi came away imrpessed with Fran Brown

Another coach who played a factor in his commitment was Fran Brown.

“Coach Fran, he's chill and he's straightforward. He's Christian and he loves God. He loves his family. He loves his team and he's a great guy. He's down to earth and he feels really good about me. And I like that. And honestly, that really made me want to be there. He made a bunch of comments about me that nobody ever said before. So that just really made me want to go to Syracuse.”

He said that Syracuse is getting someone who is a high-motor athlete and plays all the way through to the whistle.

“I'm very aggressive. I have good handwork and I'm always working. I never stop working. I'm always doing something. I'm a leader on the field. I always keep my guys up and she's going to get a hard worker, a hard worker that loves the game.”

Paulozzi's message to SU fans

Paulozzi will play a hybrid defensive athlete role, appearing as an EDGE, and potentially at all of the linebacker positions. He is the ninth commitment in Syracuse’s 2027 class to date, which is currently ranked 21st in the country according to 247Sports.

He had a specific message to deliver to Syracuse fans.

Said Paulozzi: “I'm blessed and you guys are gonna get a great player and a hardworking player that loves the game. Go Cuse.”

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